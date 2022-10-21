The Harding University American Studies Institute will host the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, David Beasley, along with U.S Sen. John Boozman and former Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs for a discussion on the future of global food security Nov. 2 from 3-4:45 p.m. in the Anthony and Wright Administration Building Auditorium.
Beasley was appointed executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, the largest humanitarian organization in the world focused on hunger and food security, in 2017. He has implemented strategies that seek to provide global food security and, under his leadership, the World Food Programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.
Beasley served as the governor of South Carolina from 1995-99, during which time he was awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. He attended Clemson University and earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina.
Boozman is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, which has jurisdiction over various aspects of U.S. food production and nutrition policy. Boozman has championed legislation to fight hunger at home and worldwide, most recently with the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act and the Keep Kids Fed Act, both of which passed Congress with bipartisan support this year.
The senator is a founder and co-chairman of the Senate Hunger Caucus. During his tenure in the Senate, he has frequently been recognized for his efforts to address food insecurity, including as a recipient of the Bill Emerson and Mickey Leland Hunger Leadership Award. Boozman attended the University of Arkansas and graduated from the Southern College of Optometry.
Biggs served as chief financial officer of Walmart, the largest food retailer in the world, from 2016-22. Biggs worked for the company for 22 years, serving in multiple roles, including CFO for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club. He also served as senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions; senior vice president of corporate finance and senior vice president of operations for Sam’s Club.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
