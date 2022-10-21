The Harding University American Studies Institute will host the executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, David Beasley, along with U.S Sen. John Boozman and former Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs for a discussion on the future of global food security Nov. 2 from 3-4:45 p.m. in the Anthony and Wright Administration Building Auditorium.

Beasley was appointed executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, the largest humanitarian organization in the world focused on hunger and food security, in 2017. He has implemented strategies that seek to provide global food security and, under his leadership, the World Food Programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.

