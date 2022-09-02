Harding University will celebrate the inauguration of Dr. Michael D. Williams, the university’s sixth president, at 9 a.m. Sept. 16.
Dr. Robert C. Walker, chairman of Harding’s board of trustees, announced the selection of Williams on Oct. 27, 2021. He assumed the presidency June 1, receiving the baton of leadership from Dr. David B. Burks.
The inauguration will be the culmination of a series of events celebrating the beginning of Williams’ tenure.
Thursday, Sept. 15
6 a.m. – Legacy Relay from the original Harding College campus in Morrilton to the current Harding University campus in Searcy. The Extra Mile, the last leg of the relay, will begin on campus at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
7:30 a.m. – Prayer Breakfast in Cone Chapel
9 a.m. – Inauguration Celebration in Benson Auditorium
10:30 a.m. – Coffee Reception with President Mike and Lisa Williams in C.L. Kay Plaza, in front of Benson Auditorium
2-4 p.m. – Celebrations with Academic Colleges
Williams earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Harding in 1985 and later returned to earn his Master of Business Administration.
He earned his Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania. He began serving on Harding’s admissions staff in 1987, was named director of admissions services in 1991 and was appointed vice president of advancement in 2003. Williams served as the president of Faulkner University from 2015-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.