Harding University will celebrate the inauguration of Dr. Michael D. Williams, the university’s sixth president, at 9 a.m. Sept. 16.

Dr. Robert C. Walker, chairman of Harding’s board of trustees, announced the selection of Williams on Oct. 27, 2021. He assumed the presidency June 1, receiving the baton of leadership from Dr. David B. Burks.

