Alyssa Toye, a junior at Harding University, earned first honorable mention in the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas 2023 Pat Laster Collegiate Poetry Contest.
Winners read their winning poems at the Dr. Lily Peter Spring Celebration, an annual PRA event. PRA member Lydia Cheatham served as judge.
Toye was recgonized for her poem “Don’t Let the Bedbugs Bite.” She is studying English and missions. She began writing poems during the first COVID-19 quarantine and has since studied and written more poetry in some of the university's English classes. Having a passion for both stories and people, she hopes to either work with a publishing company as an editor or attend graduate school in pursuit of a career in mental health.
"Regardless of which path I choose, I plan to continue writing in my spare time," she said.
Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas is the oldest, non-profit poetry organization in the state, established in 1931 to encourage the art of poetry.
