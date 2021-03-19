Harding University’s 47th Spring Sing, to be held April 15-17, will lead viewers on the adventure of a lifetime, according to Dr. Steven Frye, the musical variety show’s director for the past 26 years.
This year’s show, “Twice Upon a Time,” in a modified format, will feature over 500 performers. The event will be open to a limited live audience approved by the Arkansas Department of Health, and social clubs will be masked and limited in numbers onstage throughout the performance. Campus COVID-19 guidelines will also be in effect.
“‘Twice upon a time.’ Four simple words,” Frye said. “But the words transport you – you know at once what it is you’re about to see and hear. You may not know the details. You may not recognize the characters. But you are ready all the same to take on all of the unknown, because you know it leads somewhere. You are ready to succumb to the world of the story. The stories we tell help us make sense of our world. Whether it is fantasy, history, mystery or the first days of college, you know the story will bring you home.”
For more than 46 years, Searcy has been home to this musical extravaganza involving thousands of university students. More than 20 social clubs will participate in the club performances with themes like birds, monkeys, Candyland, spies, sloths, farmers and emotions. Additionally, ensemble cast members and four hosts and hostesses will perform accompanied by the Harding University Jazz Band.
Each club performance is judged, and results are tallied and announced at the end of Saturday night’s performance. The clubs compete for cash prizes to be donated in their name to the charity of their choice.
“Every life is a story that is being told in every action, every word, every song,” Frye said. “Come let us tell you a story. It starts ‘Twice Upon a Time.’”
Audience seating will require masks and social distance and will allow family groups of two to six people to sit together.
Show times are April 15 at 7 p.m., April 16 at 7 p.m. and April 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Benson Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4255. The performance will also be available for live pay-per-view to individuals and groups April 17 at 7 p.m. through Broadway on Demand.
