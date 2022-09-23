The Harding University Department of History and Political Science has launced a Master of Arts in history program this fall.
This program can be completed both online and on-ground and is designed for those planning to pursue careers in education, history, archeology, politics, public service, journalism, law and many other fields.
The Master of Arts in history emphasizes historiographical analysis and research skills, while offering students a curriculum in the history of Europe and the United States. With a focus on scholarship, affordability and accessibility, the purpose of the program is to help students acquire a knowledge of the past and an understanding of the global present. The program also offers an accelerated track option, allowing qualified students to complete both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in history in five years.
