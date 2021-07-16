The Harding University College of Sciences has launched a Master of Science in applied dietetics practice to commence Aug. 23.
This program is the first of its kind in Arkansas and is one of the few programs in the country that is competency-based and allows students to complete their courses and required supervised learning experiences wherever they are located.
“This is the perfect place to start your journey to becoming a registered dietitian nutritionist,” Sarah Oropeza, instructor and director of didactic program in dietetics, said.
The Harding University Master of Science in applied dietetics practice is a 52-credit program completed over five semesters with embedded didactic and experiential components. An accelerated B.S./M.S. pathway is also available for qualified undergraduate students. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/graddietetics.
