Harding University has announced it will offer a new degree format for its Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology tailored to working professionals in the industry starting this fall.

The part-time, hybrid format is called the Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology – professional pathway, also known as CFIT-Pro. This intensive 38-credit hour program will be delivered primarily online with one in-person weekend per semester.

