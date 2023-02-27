The Region 8 Arkansas National History Day event hosted at Harding University was held Saturday for the fourth consecutive year. Nine schools in the region attended the day-long event.

Associate professor of history David Adams, who is the region’s coordinator, said the competition had five categories: exhibits, documentaries, websites, papers and performances. He said National History Day started in 1974 when a history professor thought history was being neglected in schools.

