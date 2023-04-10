Harding University students, faculty and production crew members presented Spring Sing 2023: “Stand Out” on Thursday-Saturday, raising funds for organizations in Arkansas.
Since 1974, Searcy has been “home to this musical extravaganza showcasing the talent and spirit of Harding.” The musical variety show featured more than 775 students involved in seven club show productions, plus 21 ensemble cast members and four hosts and hostesses, accompanied by the Harding University Jazz Band. Each club performance was judged, and results were tallied and announced at the end of Saturday night’s performance.
Dr. Steven Frye, chairman of the Department of Theatre, has served as director of Spring Sing for 28 years. When asked about the show, Frye said, “The students of Harding University never cease to amaze me and capture my heart. They are unique. Their experiences are shaping them to be people who love, trust and inspire others. That is how they stand out!”
Each club selected a charity to honor, partnering with representatives to complete a service project and donating their winnings to the charity’s work in Arkansas. Since 2005, Spring Sing has donated more than $100,000 to area charities on behalf of participating Harding social clubs. In total, clubs awarded $6,660 to their chosen charities this year.
Next year with be the 50th Spring Sing with “Golden” as its theme to be held March 28-30.
(0) comments
