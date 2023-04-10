Harding University students, faculty and production crew members presented Spring Sing 2023: “Stand Out” on Thursday-Saturday, raising funds for organizations in Arkansas.

Since 1974, Searcy has been “home to this musical extravaganza showcasing the talent and spirit of Harding.” The musical variety show featured more than 775 students involved in seven club show productions, plus 21 ensemble cast members and four hosts and hostesses, accompanied by the Harding University Jazz Band. Each club performance was judged, and results were tallied and announced at the end of Saturday night’s performance.

