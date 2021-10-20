Harding University will celebrate its 97th anniversary today through Saturday.

The homecoming weekend will incorporate many activities including the theater production, “Elf The Musical.”

“After not meeting in person last year, there is an increased sense of anticipation for homecoming this year,” said Heather Kemper, director of alumni and parent relations. “We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome our alumni and guests back on campus. With almost 100 events on the calendar for the weekend, guests can experience brand-new events as well as those with longstanding traditions they’ve enjoyed year after year.”

This year’s theater production, “Elf The Musical,” is the Broadway-style musical adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan. Tickets can be purchased for $18 or $20 at hardingtickets.com, the alumni and ticket office in the David B. Burks American Heritage Building or at the door. Tickets at the door will be $20.

In addition to the annual musical, there will be several other homecoming activities on campus.

Thursday

Lady Bison soccer vs. Oklahoma Baptist, 5 p.m., Stevens Soccer Complex

Bison soccer vs. Northeastern State, 7 p.m., Stevens Soccer Complex

Friday

Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (same hours on Saturday), McInteer Center for Bible and World Missions

Mike James Retrospective Photography Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday), Stevens Art Gallery

Black Student Association Choir, 2-3 p.m., Benson steps

Good News Singers, 3 p.m., McInteer Rotunda

“Live at Five” broadcast, 5 p.m., Reynolds Center TV studio

Volleyball vs. Southeastern Oklahoma, 6 p.m., Rhodes Reaves Field House

Bison 3K G.L.O.W. Run, 8 p.m., Bison Park in front of the Ganus Activities Complex, race information and registration at runsignup.com/bisonglowrun

Saturday

Great American Conference Cross Country Championships, 9:30 a.m., 1214 Fuller Lane, Searcy

Alumni Chapel, 10-10:30 a.m., Administration Auditorium

Harding Chorus and Alumni Chorus performance with reception honoring Cliff Ganus III following, 10 a.m., McInteer Rotunda

Harding authors book signing, 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., Hammon Student Center in front of bookstore

Dedication of the Anthony and Wright Administration Building, 11 a.m., front lawn in front of Administration Building

Bison Soccer vs. Southern Nazarene, 11 a.m., Steven Soccer Complex

Pied Pipers children’s theater troupe, 11 a.m., Benson steps

Volleyball vs. East Central, 11 a.m., Rhodes-Reaves Field House

Harding family picnic, food trucks and giant tailgate celebration, 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Ganus Activities Complex and Bison Park, Belles and Beaux concert at 1 p.m.

Homecoming parade, 11:45 a.m., begins on East Pleasure Avenue through Legacy Park ending at First Security Stadium

Bison football vs. University of Arkansas at Monticello, 3 p.m. First Security Stadium

Sankofa Gala sponsored by the African American Alumni Association, 6:30 p.m., Cone Chapel.

