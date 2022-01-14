More than 300 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2021 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 18.
Area graduates included the following:
Romance: Thomas Hackworth received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and management.
Rose Bud: Jenna Hipp received a Bachelor of Arts in middle level education.
Searcy: Austin Allen received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics, Zachary Bissell received a Master of Science in information systems, Alexandra Brown received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics, Benjamin Bruner received a Master of Arts in systematic theology, Austin Calhoun received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Margaret Collins received a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Shawna Fleming received a Bachelor of Social Work, Haley Lynn received a Bachelor of Arts in special education, Alexei McGalliard received a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Kaci Miller received a Educational Specialist degree in clinical mental health counseling, Abby Moore received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Taylor Provence received a Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology, Tara Short received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics, Ashton Snow received a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Timothy Stewart received a Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems, Angela Strange received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies, Shelby Tacker received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, Davis Threlkeld received a Bachelor of Science in public administration, Jacob Vick received a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Audra Wallace received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies, Gracen Watson received a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Kathryn Wilkins received a Bachelor of Science in psychology and Derek Yingling received a Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences and the University College.
