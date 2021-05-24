The Harding University Department of Theatre has announced the return of Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre, kicking off with “Harvey” on June 10.
This summer will mark the community-based theater program’s 38th season, with the theme “Escape from Reality.” As a precaution due to COVID-19, the program will limit seating and produce two shows instead of the usual three.
“After being forced to shutter the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the department is excited to welcome back the award-winning, community-based program for 2021,” said Dr. Steve Frye, chairman of the theater department.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Harvey” tells the story of Elwood Dowd, who repeatedly invites his friend, Harvey, to social gatherings held by his sister, Veta. The trouble is, Harvey is an invisible, 6-foot-tall rabbit. Veta eventually decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. Mistakes are made, misunderstandings are created and soon everyone is pulled into Elwood’s fantasy world.
The show, co-directed by Marcus and Stacey Neely, will be performed June 10-13, June 17-19 and June 24-26, at Harding University’s Ulrey Performing Arts Center.
Each show begins with a buffet dinner provided by Chartwells Catering. Individual tickets are $35, and a limited number of show-only seats are $20. Season tickets are also available for $65.
Tickets can be purchased online at hardingtickets.com, by phone or at the box office.
For more information, visit www.harding.edu/events/ssdt.
