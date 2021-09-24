Harding University will remember and honor the life of Botham Jean by unveiling a memorial bearing his image in front of the David B. Burks American Heritage Building.
A dedication ceremony will be held on what would have been Jean’s birthday Wednesday at 1 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.
Jean was a 2016 alumnus of the university from St. Lucia who was killed Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas. During his time at Harding, he was a member of the Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry and a leader in Sub T-16 men’s social club. Jean frequently led worship during daily chapel services and other campus events. He was well known for his charismatic and powerful song leading.
“Botham was a unique and influential leader on our campus,” Harding President Dr. David Burks said. “I loved his smile, the way he led singing in chapel and at church, and his enthusiasm for life. I believe that the memorial will help generations to come remember Botham Jean and his Christ-like influence.”
In addition to the monument, two scholarships were established in 2019 and are given annually in memory of Jean. The Botham Jean Memorial, created by Jean’s parents, Bertrum and Allison Jean, is given to students who have lived in the Caribbean. A second scholarship established by the Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Jean’s employer, is given to historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the Harding College of Business.
