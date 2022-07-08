Harding University College of Pharmacy signed an articulation agreement with Crowley’s Ridge College on June 1. Beginning in the 2022-23 academic year, students will be able to transfer from Crowley’s Ridge’s Bachelor of Arts in general studies program to Harding’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
“We are excited to enter into this agreement with Crowley’s Ridge College, acknowledging the close relationship between our institutions,” said Dan Atchley, dean of the College of Pharmacy. “This preferred entry pathway into our pharmacy program is structurally similar to Harding’s own internal Guaranteed Seat program that has gained popularity among Harding undergraduate students. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with CRC.”
As a part of the agreement, Crowley’s Ridge students will receive the same privileges as students in the Guaranteed Seat program, which is intended to guarantee students a position in the Doctor of Pharmacy program after the completion of prerequisite courses and maintenance of certain academic criteria at Harding.
Currently, 562 pharmacy graduates are serving in a variety of settings across the country, from Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., to Unity Health in Searcy. Others serve in the U.S. Public Health Service, hospital emergency departments and independent pharmacies.
