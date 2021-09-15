The Harding University College of Education was awarded two grants totaling more than $800,000 to support training special education teachers in Arkansas and educators working to complete their national board certification.
“It is an honor and a privilege to receive, not just these two grants, but each one we have been awarded over the years,” said Clara Carroll, associate dean and professor of education. “It helps so many educators in this state and supports the teaching capacity in Arkansas.”
The first grant awarded to the College of Education supports Arkansas educators, in collaboration with the Special Education Resources Teacher Academy, to address critical shortages in special education. The grant will allow licensed public school educators in grades K-12 the opportunity to earn an additional Special Education Resource endorsement and participate in job-embedded professional development while receiving graduate school credit hours — at no cost to them.
The university says it will equip educators who have earned the endorsement with the knowledge necessary to provide students who have a variety of diverse learning needs, with and without disabilities, the support necessary to meet grade-level expectations. One hundred Arkansas teachers are participating in this grant-funded program and are scheduled to complete the program in May 2022. Harding is one of three universities in the state participating in this grant.
The second grant awarded helps prepare currently licensed Arkansas teachers to pursue and achieve national board certification obtained through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. The grant specifically targets Arkansas educators in areas where 5 percent or fewer national board certified teachers are employed in the public schools by Educational Service Cooperative. Harding is the only university to have received the two-year grant allowing 45 teachers to begin working toward their certification in September.
“We are grateful for the opportunity these grants provide our college to support the teachers of Arkansas,” said Dr. Donny Lee, dean of the college.
