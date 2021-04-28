The Harding University College of Business has established a Student Managed Investment Fund. The fund was created to offer business students experience in investment analysis and portfolio management.
“The Student Managed Investment Fund is a significant opportunity for our student members to gain valuable experience in investment analysis and portfolio management,” said Dr. Allen Frazier, dean and professor of the College of Business Administration. “Students will work with a contingent of Harding's board and COBA's finance faculty to gain a unique educational experience in financial management and understand how to become faithful stewards of money entrusted to them.”
The fund will be overseen by a student manager team made up of 12 junior and senior COBA students. Senior managers will be responsible for researching and evaluating investment opportunities within a particular industry group or groups (e.g. health care, technology, energy, etc.) while junior managers will serve a supporting role and prepare to advance into the senior position the following year.
Under oversight of faculty, student managers will research and analyze stocks to identify prospective changes to the fund. Student managers will meet frequently to address board market movement and expectations, fund and sector performance, and discuss prospective investments. At the end of each month, student managers will provide a written and oral report on performance of their investments and recommend changes to the fund portfolio.
A sum of $500,000 has been designated as an initial fund balance. Another $500,000 will be invested in an S&P 500 index fund to help the Student Managed Investment Fund and allow additional funds to be transferred to student management in time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.