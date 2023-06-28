Civil engineering students from Harding University received the first-place award in the 2023 American Society of Civil Engineers Mid-South Regional Symposium, hosted earlier this year in Chattanooga, Tenn., launching them to a 24th-place ranking at the national event.

The annual regional competition challenges teams to develop a scale-model steel bridge. The bridge must span approximately 20 feet, carry 2,500 pounds and meet additional specifications. The competition included 12 schools from Arkansas and Tennessee.

