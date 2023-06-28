Civil engineering students from Harding University received the first-place award in the 2023 American Society of Civil Engineers Mid-South Regional Symposium, hosted earlier this year in Chattanooga, Tenn., launching them to a 24th-place ranking at the national event.
The annual regional competition challenges teams to develop a scale-model steel bridge. The bridge must span approximately 20 feet, carry 2,500 pounds and meet additional specifications. The competition included 12 schools from Arkansas and Tennessee.
The students who won first place were awarded a trip to the 2023 American Institute of Steel Construction Student Steel Bridge Competition National Finals, where they competed against 43 of the top performing schools at University of California-San Diego.
Harding students Miles Burgess, Ciera Drum, Matthew Fortkamp, Sheila Qirjaqi, Josh Stewart, Rebecca Vasel, Jordan Hatman and Kaiden Vanderpoel formed the competition team.
"The Harding University civil engineering students have completed their steel bridge journey for the 2023 year,” said Joey Parker, engineering instructor. “The students have experienced some amazing success in qualifying for the National SSBC event and placing 24th overall out of 43 top schools in the nation. Thank you to all of those who sponsored, guided and prayed for us along the way — none of this would be possible without you."
Additionally, the team was awarded the John M. Yadlosky Most Improved Team Award at the 2023 AISC SSBC National Finals for the accelerated success they have achieved in three years of competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.