Dr. Robert C. Walker, chairman of the Harding University board of trustees, has appointed a presidential search committee to identify and recommend the university’s next president. CarterBaldwin, an executive search firm, has been hired to assist the board and the committee with the search process.
“We are conducting a nationwide search for a president that will lead Harding University in its vision as a Christ-centered institution of higher education,” Walker said. “We are searching for a mature member of the church of Christ who is led by the word of God and the Holy Spirit, committed to the spread of the gospel of Christ and focused on strengthening the university in its pursuit of excellence in higher education.”
In addition to Walker, the search committee includes board members, faculty and alumni. Charles Ganus will chair the committee.
Members of the search committee are:
Tim Bewley, member, board of trustees, commercial banking officer
Charles Ganus, vice chairman, board of trustees, retired executive, Murphy Oil
Stephanie Howell, member, board of trustees, private foundation manager
Lundy Neely, member, board of trustees, retired CEO
Roy Reaves, past chair, board of trustees, retired bank president
Harold Redd, treasurer, board of trustees, minister
Robert C. Walker, chairman, board of trustees, general surgeon
David Collins, executive vice president, Harding University
Donny Lee, dean, College of Education, Harding University
Ron Smith, chairman, department of mathematics; vice chairman, Faculty Leadership Council, Harding University
Robin Maynard, attorney; co-chairman, President’s Council, Harding University, alumna
Mark Weeks, CFO, Kingswell Capital, alumnus
Cordell Zalenski, finance, Walmart Corp., alumnus.
The university is looking for a replacement for Dr. Bruce McLarty, who retired in November. Chancellor Dr. David Burks was appointed as president in the interim.
