Harding University assistant professor Tim Hamilton was inducted into the Mid-America Emmy Silver Circle at a ceremony in Little Rock on July 8.
The Mid-America Emmy Silver Circle is an “esteemed recognition” bestowed upon television professionals who have demonstrated dedication and service to the industry for 25 years or more. Hamilton's career as a photojournalist and his “commitment to storytelling excellence” have earned him this honor.
"You hear the phrase 'like a dream come true' in regards to awards or honors,” Hamilton said. “However, being nominated and selected for induction into the Silver Circle is more than just a dream come true because I could never have dreamed it. I am blessed and honored to be included on this year's list with these gems of broadcasting.”
Hamilton graduated from Harding with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication in 1980. As a photojournalist, he has covered a wide range of news and sports events in Arkansas and across the globe. He has earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award for his series of reports on Peru's war on drugs and a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Hamilton's commitment to mentoring aspiring broadcasters led him back to Harding in 2012 where he oversaw the university’s sports broadcasting program until his retirement following the spring 2023 semester.
One of his students, Spencer Aiello, expressed profound gratitude for Hamilton's mentorship.
"Tim is one of the best people I've been lucky to meet,” Aiello said. “His kindness and mentorship is something that I will hold on to for the rest of my life. It's hard for me to put into words how thankful I am for Tim. He always looked out for me and helped me explore opportunities for growth and advancement. I am forever thankful for him. I hope to be like him one day."
Hamilton's career, mentoring and contributions to the television industry have made a “lasting impact.”
“I am thankful and appreciative of the many mentors who impacted my life and career," Hamilton said. “Thank you to Bill Brant, my Harding professor who taught me so well. And thanks to Jim Pitcock, the KATV news director who hired me after the internship. Without their guidance, this would not have been possible. Most importantly, thanks to God who has so richly blessed me with this honor."
