Harding University added Minnesota attorney Robin Maynard to its board of trustees Aug. 15.
“It is my pleasure to announce the recent election of Robin Maynard to the board of trustees,” said Robert Walker, chairman. “She and her husband, Paul, have been tremendous supporters of Harding. Robin served faithfully on the presidential search committee last year. She will bring her legal expertise and love for our university to her role as trustee.”
Maynard serves as counsel at Lathrop GPM, an organization with more than 400 practicing attorneys who help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed. Maynard’s work focuses on investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, gender-related violence, child abuse and protected class discrimination and harassment. Much of her investigative work is done on behalf of K-12 schools, higher education institutions and faith-based organizations.
Additionally, Maynard has served as an adjunct faculty member at William Mitchell College of Law, as an attorney and law clerk at Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and as a law clerk at Dakota County Attorney’s Office. She has also served as a member of the Hope Academy Board of Directors and Harding University’s presidential search committee, as co-chair of Harding’s president’s council, chair and vice-chair on the New Life Academy Governing Council and vice president of Friends of FANA, Minnesota.
Maynard graduated from Harding with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned her Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law. She and her husband live in Afton, Minn., and have three children.
