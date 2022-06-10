Harding University has appointed Dr. Jean-Noel Thompson as executive vice president.
Thompson, who was appointed June 1, will serve alongside President Mike Williams as he begins his tenure.
“Dr. Thompson is a highly talented, Spirit-led leader who will be intimately engaged with the entire university community,” Williams said. “He wants nothing more than to build a relational and supportive culture.”
Thompson previously served as vice president for student services at Faulkner University, Abilene Christian University, Grove City College and Grand Canyon University. He also was a member of the faculty and gained direct leadership experience in driving strategic planning and student retention efforts for each of these institutions.
Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Colorado State University and a doctorate in higher education and student affairs from Indiana University. He has been published in a variety of education journals and has presented at a number of national conferences.
Thompson and his wife of 30 years, Tonya, have eight children.
