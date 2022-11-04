Harding University has appointed Dr. Andrea Morris as assistant to the provost for strategic initiatives.
Morris will serve alongside Dr. Marty Spears, university provost. In this new role, she will work with faculty, students and the community with the goal of building bridges that lead to healthy and vital communities in Arkansas.
“Dr. Morris is a valuable addition to the academic leadership team at Harding,” Spears said. “She has outstanding credentials and experiences, but I am especially excited about her passion for community and vision for Harding to further develop experiential learning opportunities for students in every academic field that prepares them to be change agents and community builders.”
Morris has served as a senior associate for the government in Washington, D.C., director of urban resilience for Arlington County, Va., founder and CEO of Morris Resilience Institute, a member of the administrative faculty at Virginia Tech School of Public and International Affairs and as partner of Tarragona Associates. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University, a master’s degree in urban studies from Long Island University and a doctorate in public policy from George Mason University.
“It’s an honor and privilege to strengthen relationships with the community, building opportunities for more students to practice their degrees while investing and building community,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.