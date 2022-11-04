Harding University has appointed Dr. Andrea Morris as assistant to the provost for strategic initiatives.

Morris will serve alongside Dr. Marty Spears, university provost. In this new role, she will work with faculty, students and the community with the goal of building bridges that lead to healthy and vital communities in Arkansas.

