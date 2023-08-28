Harding University has announced new deans of two of its eight colleges. Dr. Dana Steil has been named dean of the newly formed College of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Julie Hixson-Wallace will return to her previous role as dean of the College of Pharmacy.
Steil has worked at Harding for more than 20 years and previously served as associate provost, assistant provost and director of institutional research. Following his undergraduate education at Harding, he earned his doctorate in computer science in 2010 from the University of Alabama.
“Dr. Steil was appointed assistant provost in 2019 and has established himself as a strong leader who is well respected by academic leaders and faculty across all colleges and departments. He is a valued colleague who generously utilizes his gifts and abilities to support the university in any way he can,” Provost Dr. Marty Spears said.
Hixson-Wallace served as dean of the College of Pharmacy from 2006-16, and helped build the distinguished pharmacy program from the ground up. She is a graduate of Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy in Atlanta, earning a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1991 before completing her residency in pharmacy practice at DeKalb Medical Center in 1992.
Hixson-Wallace transitioned to a vice president role with responsibilities over accreditation and institutional effectiveness at Harding in 2016. She served as assistant provost for health sciences from 2011-16, supporting the university’s establishment of the Center for Health Sciences and other health science programs.
“It is an honor to return to a role that I loved so much and one that directly impacts students,” Hixson-Wallace said. “I look forward to working alongside the incredible faculty to support our students’ growth and development at Harding.”
Steil came to Harding as a computer science faculty member in 2000. He earned the Teacher Achievement Award in 2011 and 2017 and has proven himself to be a valuable addition to the university.
“I am excited about our direction and fully trust and admire the faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences,” Steil said. “I’m so proud and humbled to help lead the next generation of faculty and students as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.