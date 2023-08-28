Harding University has announced new deans of two of its eight colleges. Dr. Dana Steil has been named dean of the newly formed College of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Julie Hixson-Wallace will return to her previous role as dean of the College of Pharmacy.

Steil has worked at Harding for more than 20 years and previously served as associate provost, assistant provost and director of institutional research. Following his undergraduate education at Harding, he earned his doctorate in computer science in 2010 from the University of Alabama.

