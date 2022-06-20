The rash of violent storms sweeping the nation reminds us that White County has been dubbed by some in the past as “Tornado Alley.”
Storms played a critical role in growing up in the '40s and '50s in White County. They have avoided me but not Edgar Humphries, our father. His fear of storms was initiated when he was 8, about 1905. Grandpa was not at home when, without warning, a tornado destroyed their residence. Daddy and Grandma, the former Mary Little, were at home.
He related the feeling of total helplessness while flying through the air being pummeled by debris. Theirs were soft landings in the freshly plowed field. Grandmother lay nearby calling his name. Neither suffered serious cuts or broken bones. That trauma remained with him the rest of his life.
Every small thunderstorm motivated a trip to the cellar. Our cellar was a 10-by-12’-foot building with a concrete floor, 12-inch rock masonry walls and sand in the attic. Not tornado-proof but it did help alleviate Daddy’s uncontrollable fear of storms. We were blessed that our home was missed by local tornadoes, although more than one crossed our 80-acre farm.
Frequently, we huddled in the light of Daddy’s flashlight and told stories to ease the fear and pass the time before getting wet returning to our beds.
In the '50s, a standard cellar was constructed. When storms approached, Daddy struggled to walk that distance with his walker. Safe in the cellar, they slept in the bed that Mother maintained with fresh sheets during storm season. Feeling totally secure, he professed, “I slept like a baby.”
On Dec. 11, 1949, my 16th birthday, a tornado swept through the Providence community wreaking havoc with a number of homes and buildings destroyed.
From the direction of the roar, we learned that it hit a half-mile distant near Providence school. It took part of the Ross Leasure home, including the kitchen, but the fish that was frying on their wood range continued cooking. Since he was the school custodian, many of the youngsters at the school called him Uncle Ross.
While being interviewed by an Arkansas Democrat reporter, he stated that the tornado was so strong as to turn their 100-pound iron wash kettle wrong side out. The Associated Press wire report was published in California without his name. Nevertheless, former residents of Providence made an immediate identification.
That twister traveled about 400 yards northeast and damaged Commie Whitlow’s barn, badly wounding their fattened hog. With help from neighbors, it was soon to be butchered, salvaging most of the meat.
Relatively narrow, the twister traveled northeast across farmland until it arrived near the relatively new home and barn built on the north-forty purchased from our parents by my brother, Neal, and his wife, Yolanda, from Providence, R.I. The tornado did slight damage to their home and damaged cedar trees in Ervene and Maxine Harrison’s yard.
That tornado damaged large oak trees as it passed through our Pumpkin Branch woodlot. Helping Neal harvest the timber for firewood, splitting logs revealed straw penetrating the tree up to 2 inches. I rarely shared that information until my doctor explained that phenomenon. As the tornado twisted the tree limbs, the grains opened up to accept the straw than snapped shut when the wind ceased. Makes sense.
The twister continued doing damage as it progressed in a northeasterly direction damaging the Brewer and Simpson properties. It jumped Stevens Creek valley only to resume its destruction in the Velvet Ridge community. Two deaths were reported.
Dubbed by some as “tornado alley” the 9-mile stretch from Providence to Judsonia suffered at least three twisters before the Granddaddy of all tornadoes destroyed most of Judsonia on March 21, 1952. To my knowledge, tornadoes have not done major damage in that 9-mile area since.
Everyone involved in the Judsonia tornado has their own personal story of the horrors they experienced.
Its effect upon our family was both loss and gratitude. We are grateful that our brother, John Earl, worked in Little Rock. His wife, Bernice Johnson Humphries, and daughters, Earlece and Mary Gwen, were shopping in Searcy. The only person at home was her father, Mr. Lindsey Johnson. He died as the home was totally demolished leaving only the floor, the refrigerator and the range.
Frantic about the possible loss of his whole family, Earl drove as near as permitted then walked the remaining distance. When he arrived home, they could not be found. Thinking they were with our parents, he drove to Providence. He was so distraught that Daddy drove him back to Judsonia where he found them with Ervene and Maxine Harrison at their partially damaged Judsonia home. They enjoyed a jubilant reunion with many prayers of gratitude.
A multitude of stories emerged from that horrific storm. Many photos and stories can be accessed on the internet.
