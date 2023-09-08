Today’s world is definitely not “the way it’s always been” as many contend. Travel has changed exponentially.
Now 88 years old, while growing up in the rural Ozark foothills in and after World War II, our primary mode of transportation was our feet, horse and wagon, neighbor’s vehicle and a monthly bus ride to the county seat for a haircut and staple groceries, which were bartered for with 12-dozen eggs carried in a handheld crate.
Most of my growing-up years, we did not own a vehicle. At age 16, my parents mortgaged the farm to pay $1,850 for a new 1950 GMC pickup with no rear bumper or heater. I was thrilled to have “dating wheels.” The end result was marriage on Jan. 5, 1952, to Joyce Hulsey, my sweetheart for 73-plus years, married 71-plus.
Travel has progressed from walking to horses to rocket travel to the moon at 17,500 mph. In the 1940s, our horses pulled farm implements, buggies, if you could afford one, and wagons, plus transported us on their backs. We walked a half-mile to school, three-quarters-mile to the Providence store, and the short quarter-mile through the cemetery to church. Having no vehicle since 1940, we hitched rides with and hired neighbors to haul our meager crops to market.
In 1954, my first flight was from Nashville, Tenn., to Washington, D.C., to bank examination school at the Federal Reserve Bank building. During the subsequent years, we have traveled 49 states.
Over 50 years ago, astronauts walked on the moon. Continually, astronauts live long weightless periods in the space station that travels more than 10,000 mph as their vehicle orbits the earth. It is reported that more than 200,000 planes flew around this globe in one month.
Until the 1800s, horses were the world’s fastest mode of transportation and communication. Example: The Pony Express was an early example of the acceleration of travel mode technology.
Most people did not travel outside of White County much less to 50 miles to Little Rock. Until the governor canceled it, California was building a 150 mph “Bullet train” much like Japan’s. It was to rapidly travel from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
In 1867, it took Mark Twain two months by boat to reach Israel. Now, standard passenger planes arrive in less than 16 hours.
Rapid change was initiated during the Industrial Revolution. New inventions such as bicycles, automobiles, steamboats and trains were new modes of travel.
Rural churches in White County were planted about 4 miles apart since members would only have to walk up to 2 miles.
Frequency and speed of travel have markedly increased! In 1900, average travel had increased to almost 1,000 miles in the average lifetime but not in the Ozark foothills. Now, it is normal for a worker to travel 50 miles to the state Capitol every workday. The average four-member family is said to travel over 40,000 miles annually.
Acts 17:26: “And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.” Introducing His people to symptoms of the present season of the end times, God is permitting humans to fly to the “... bounds of their habitation” ... the moon in 1969.
In a mind-boggling exponential fashion, more than 500 years before our Savior came, Daniel was inspired by God to prophesy: “... the time [duration known only to God] of the end: many shall run to and fro…” Daniel 12:4. Is that happening now? Yes!
Since May 14, 1948, when Israel was reborn, it triggered the spring time season of budding of the figs. I have enjoyed the study and anticipation of “... the time of the end.” That season became more exciting when Israel reclaimed Jerusalem in the 1967 war.
Today’s world is definitely not “the way it’s always been” as some contend.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
