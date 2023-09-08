Today’s world is definitely not “the way it’s always been” as many contend. Travel has changed exponentially.

Now 88 years old, while growing up in the rural Ozark foothills in and after World War II, our primary mode of transportation was our feet, horse and wagon, neighbor’s vehicle and a monthly bus ride to the county seat for a haircut and staple groceries, which were bartered for with 12-dozen eggs carried in a handheld crate.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

