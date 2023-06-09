It is reported that 107 million coronavirus cases have resulted in 1,166,160 deaths in America. Only 1 percent deaths is another miracle of modern medicine. Accelerated research resulted in helpful vaccines.
In the early 1900s, my Humphries grandparents, who were Judsonia merchants, died of influenza while in their 50s.
Per, archives.gov, “World War I claimed an estimated 16 million lives worldwide. The influenza epidemic that swept the world in 1918 killed an estimated 50 million people. One-fifth of the world’s population was attacked by that deadly virus. Within months, it had killed more people than any other illness in recorded history.
“Some victims died within hours of their first symptoms. Others succumbed after a few days; their lungs filled with fluid and they suffocated. The flu afflicted over 25 percent of the U.S. population. In one year, the average life expectancy dropped by almost 12 years.”
In the 1940s, I never dreamed that the medical profession would make such spectacular progress that enabled surgeons to saw my chest open, remove veins from my legs, then attach them to my heart to bypass four artery blockages. That modern miracle happened on the Tuesday following Memorial Day in 2001.
Nor could a White County farm boy begin to imagine that my brother, Neal, would survive almost 40 years after bypass surgery in the 1970s. That would have been so unbelievable to me, much less the medical profession.
Medical advances by 2023 are beyond the wildest imagination of the vast majority of the 1940s population. Sixty-two was the life expectancy in 1940. In 2023, it is 79.11, an increase of almost 27 percent.
In the 1940s and 1950s, a multitude of breakthroughs occurred that benefit every human on the planet today.
The Sauk polio vaccine virtually eliminated that horrific disease by 1979. As a teen, I was terrified of polio. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the highest-ranking victim of polio-induced paralysis, promoted March of Dimes to fund curative research. Knowing other victims like our brilliant Central High math teacher, John Hamilton, and our schoolmate, Charles Hobbs, accelerated that terror.
In 1951, the year I graduated, polio is reported to have peaked at nearly 60,000 cases with almost 6,000 deaths.
It attacked young people for the most part. My one-hour White County Fair visit with a boy of my age in an iron lung intensified that fear. He said that he would die within five minutes if the iron lung malfunctioned.
In 1951, Dr. Salk discovered the vaccine. In 1955, widespread vaccinations began. By 1963, the disease was almost eliminated. In 1994, the medical profession declared polio eradicated. What a blessing.
Mary Hulsey, my mother-in-law, passed away at 106. She continued making a garden at 100. For 31 years, she cooked at Plainview school. She also cooked for her son, June, brothers, Levi, Bill and Charlie, and welcomed visitors. A typical breakfast was lard biscuits that seemed to melt in your mouth, homemade sausage or fried fatback or bacon or ham, two or three eggs, thickin gravy or redeye gravy.
Her oldest sister, Delia, married Joe Hoofman, and gave birth to 12 children before passing away in her high 90s. Their multitude of descendants contribute to the population of White County.
Until age 93, Mary’s brother, Levi Hulsey, would light one cigarette from another, consuming a can of Prince Albert each winter day as he rolled his own. At 93, he became concerned about the effect of smoking on his health, so he quit. That enhanced his good appetite.
We are blessed that smokers are reported to be less than 15 percent of the adult population.
When I reported the death of a friend from cancer, Mary replied, “When I was a girl, we did not hear about deaths from cancer.”
Upon inquiry as to what caused most deaths, she listed the following: consumption, tuberculosis, pneumonia, influenza, smallpox, diphtheria and polio. Apparently, many of diseases like tuberculosis, pneumonia, influenza, congestive heart failure and lung cancer were labeled “consumption.”
Multitudes died from other severe health problems like whooping cough, diarrhea, scarlet fever, undulant fever, typhoid fever, polio, measles, syphilis, anthrax and the black plague.
Mosquito-transmitted diseases like yellow fever, dengue and malaria were vastly reduced worldwide when DDT was introduced. After other effective insecticides were introduced, DDT was banned as a harmful substance.
It is reported that lack of availability of DDT results in many deaths worldwide from those same diseases, particularly in poverty-stricken countries.
Reports reveal that insect-borne diseases resulted in 2,800,000 cases with 12,500 deaths in 1946 and dropped to 17 cases and 1 death in 1963. Recently, 500,000 cases resulted in 113 deaths. Declaring an emergency, in 2006 the World Health Organization released the DDT ban for home use in some third world countries.
Most every rural White County family benefited from a great reduction of house flies. They literally covered the kitchen door screens so as to dim available light. Many of those flies were hatched and frequented animal manure and the outhouse. Invented in the 1940s, DDT was the first effective chemical to combat flying pests.
It is so rare to hear of a death from these diseases, except flu, that one death will demand a feature story in the newspaper and in TV news.
After our precious daughter, Debra Baker, lost a five-year chemo battle with cancer, our yearning for a cure became more intense. Our yearning accelerated as our precious daughter-in-law, Kathleen Galloway Humphries, lost her seven-year battle in April 2019. They graduated from Warren High School together. Our precious sisters-in-law, Bernice Johnson Humphries and Yolanda Crevesa Humphries, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The good news from the CDC is: “In the past 20 years, from 2001 to 2020, cancer death rates went down 27 percent, from 196.5 to 144.1 deaths per 100,000 population.”
Please pray for ongoing research to fund a cure for most of the diseases discussed here.
After the discussion with Mary, she opined, “Well, I guess you must die of something.” Old age and congestive heart failure, consumption, brought her long life to an end in 2011.
The multitude of medical breakthroughs since the 1940s boggles the imagination. I can’t imagine what advances will be made over the next 73 years.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
