Daddy and Mother were not avid fans of the Grand Ol’ Opry but since we had electricity, Saturday nights found neighbors gathered on our lawn to listen to Red Foley, Minnie Pearl, Rod Brasfield and all of the Opry regulars.
In the fall of 1950, Central Superintendent O.R. Perkins, Wade Ozbirn, our class sponsor, and the veterans farming class instructor, who owned a new Studebaker “Bullet” car, loaded our class into their autos and took us on our final class trip to Nashville. In addition to the radio broadcast from its mother radio station, NBC gave it a primetime Saturday night slot hosted by Foley. We were instructed to make loud noise when the broadcast opened. Red introduced Pearl, Eddie Arnold, Roy Acuff, Ernest Tubbs, Little Jimmy Dickens and announced that he had a very special unnamed guest.
About 10 minutes into the NBC broadcast, a musician came on-stage to whisper a message to Red. He reported that his dear mother-in-law had been admitted to the hospital with a life-threatening illness. He announced that he was drafting his special guest to emcee the remainder of the program. Much to our surprise and delight, it was my Uncle Lonnie Glosson.
With my aunt, Ruth, they parented six of my treasured first cousins. A confessed Depression hobo, he was a White County native who walked and hitchhiked from Kensett to Providence to see her all during their courting days. Why was he the special guest? Uncle Lonnie, the Talking Harmonica Man, had written the lyrics and composed the tune for a No. 1 country hit, “Why Don’t You Haul Off and Love Me One More Time.”
He lived music all of his life but could not write music. He recruited a long-time radio broadcast-recording partner, Wayne Raney of Wolf Bayuo, to put the tune to formal music. They recorded that hit together, along with broadcasting and selling harmonica-guitar lessons and instruments over XEPN and XERA, high-powered border Mexican stations for many years.
His inspiration for the lyrics was his beautiful blonde little girl Sallye crawled into his lap and asked, “Why Don’t You Haul Off and Love Me One More Time?” Within minutes, the hit was composed. As late as the 1980s, he received royalty checks for his song being performed in Japan. He had been a regular on the “Louisiana Hayride” in Shreveport, “Renfro Valley Gang” on the Mutual Radio Network and “Saturday Night Barndance.” He also performed on radio stations KMOX in St. Louis, WLS in Chicago, WLW in Cincinnati, KARK in Little Rock and KWHN in Fort Smith.
Daddy asked him what he did with the income from his songs? He laughed and replied, “I paid on my debts as far as it would go.” More will be written about inexpensive entertainment of the ‘40s.
What was your favorite program, song or performer? Along with your permission to quote you, please share it with me at guy800000@gmail.com.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
