The Providence Store was a country store much like the General Merchandise store you see on “The Waltons,” including an unheated building next door where an inventory of sacks of fertilizer, flour, animal feed, blocks of animal salt, etc., was stored.

Living in Plainview on the home place of my wife of 70 years, this community is blessed with an Dollar General store. The site of the previous country store building is now a modern gas outlet/convenience store.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

