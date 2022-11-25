The Providence Store was a country store much like the General Merchandise store you see on “The Waltons,” including an unheated building next door where an inventory of sacks of fertilizer, flour, animal feed, blocks of animal salt, etc., was stored.
Living in Plainview on the home place of my wife of 70 years, this community is blessed with an Dollar General store. The site of the previous country store building is now a modern gas outlet/convenience store.
Most of my “growing-up” years, it was operated by the Marvin Yarborough family who resided across the side road. Competing stores were about 4 miles distant at Plainview, Step Rock and Holly Springs. Plainview and Step Rock were operated by Olen and Odean, Mr. Yarborough’s brothers. Holly Springs was owned by Clifton Pinegar, the father of my late brother-in-law, Carl. It was said that they were about 4 miles apart since patrons would not walk more than 2 miles to shop.
Those stores usually had two gas pumps. One for regular. One for high-test, which usually sold for 10 cents more. Some vehicles required it. The customer hand-pumped a quantity of 19- to 29-cent gasoline from the underground tank into a glass tank at the top of the dispenser inserting the nozzle into the gas tank to drain it. Much like the Model-A Ford, some vehicles had tanks above the motor which fed the gasoline directly into the motor, eliminating the need of a fuel pump. Pumps like that are a prime attraction at many antique stores.
After rationing of tires, gasoline and most food items were instituted during WWII, most people had no choice but to walk. We were fortunate to live only three-quarters miles away. Neighbors from as far distant as Bliss would set their grocery bags and themselves on our front porch to refresh themselves with cold water from the bottom of our 26-foot hand-dug well. Often, mother had lowered a `-gallon jug of fresh milk into that spring-fed cold water. The neighbors knew where the empty Garrett snuff glasses were kept in the kitchen, so they were welcome to refresh themselves with that cold milk.
Much like the modern coffee shop of today, the Providence Store had a rest, spit-and-whittle and catch up on the local “news” porch. Mother dubbed it “gossip.” Listening to Daddy and his friends, I decided that it was some of both.
The “chairs’ were usually upside-down nail kegs. Often, the men with sufficient time off from working in the fields, would put a keg between them to hold a checkerboard. That drew some kibitzers who took sides to cheer on and coach their player.
Our grandfather operated J.C. Humphries Fancy Groceries store on the business street of Judsonia until he died of the flu in 1914. His death forced Grandmother and Daddy, age 16, to move to the house in Uncle Lester’s pasture and work day labor for him and neighbors as they tried to collect from the deadbeats that had charged merchandise on the ticket. Accounts of some prominent citizens remained permanently unpaid.
Since Providence Store was three-quarters of a mile away and we had no vehicle, Daddy and Mother frequently commissioned me to ride my pony, old Prince, or my bicycle to charge on the ticket a quart of Yarnell's Angel Food Ice Cream and/or a box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Daddy’s favorite cereal. In July, the ice cream melted rapidly. Knowing that we would immediately eat a large serving of that super-delicious partially melted Angel Food vanilla ice cream motivated maximum speed.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
