Hitchhiking was a common mode of transportation in the 1940s, especially in a local community where everyone knew everyone. A military uniform guaranteed immediate transportation.
Moving about Providence was not a problem. We walked everywhere. If an infrequent neighbor was going your way, passing up a walker was unheard of.
Since Providence school only offered 11 grades, my brother, Earl, boarded in Searcy to earn a diploma. Occasionally, no ride was available, resulting in more hiking than hitching. One Friday, he hiked through the Salem community since he could not get a hitch. Darkness and rain overtook him near Salem Missionary Baptist Church. Rural churches were rarely locked so he took refuge until morning.
Hitchhiking over 120 miles to Milligan Ridge near Monette to pick cotton during the two-week school “cotton-picking vacation” was the only mode of travel available to a broke country boy from Providence. Walking a half-mile to gravel Highway 157, I hitched to Bald Knob. It only had one stoplight so drivers could observe a 16-year-old with his beat-up tin suitcase thumbing a ride. I was blessed with a hitch to Jonesboro in the back of a cattle truck.
After walking through Jonesboro to the highway to Monette, many gracious drivers offered a ride but our destinations differed. Finally, a gracious grandmother driving a Cadillac took the long way to her home in Caraway to drop me at Milligan Ridge.
Hitchhiking home was scary since I had earned $62. I was rich!! The farmer exchanged numerous bills for three $20s. He suggested that I scatter my money about my person. I taped one $20 to my left leg. Another $20 I taped to my chest. Not a good idea but I put one $20 in the lining of the beat-up tin suitcase retaining $2 for food. Gratefully, none of the drivers even tried to rob me.
Blessed with a hitch to Jonesboro with the farmer’s neighbor, I was forced to walk across town to the highway leading to Newport. With no stoplight to slow drivers, it seemed that more than 100 vehicles zoomed by. Finally, a traveling salesman who lived in Bradford stopped. Since Bradford had one stoplight, I was blessed by a quick hitch to Judsonia, where I found a neighbor from Providence that had shopped in its many pre-tornado stores.
Due to my minimum-wage, 65-cents-per-hour, employment at Worthen Bank, I could not afford a bus ticket. The Milligan Ridge experience motivated hitchhiking to and from my job in Little Rock to Judsonia every Friday to see Joyce, my soon-to-be wife (now 71 1/2 years) and my parents. Mother was so gracious to launder my clothing over the weekend.
That trip started with paying a quarter to ride the Inter-city Bus to Jacksonville. Just past the main street stoplight was a service station — yes, they gave service like cleaning your windshield, checking your oil and airing up low tires while filling the tank. It had a large parking lot that put me in sight of every driver who passed or was waiting for the light to change. I hitched with some very interesting drivers.
Since U.S. 67 went through downtown Judsonia, I picked my rides by asking if their destination took them there.
The next problem was hitching a ride to Providence after 6 p.m. Usually, I could ask about town and learn which neighbor was in town. On rare occasions, I found no one. That required me to walk 1-plus mile toward the Highway 157 turn-off. I continued thumbing for a hitch. Once there, the 9-mile hike began. Thankfully, someone always picked me up during the first mile.
The pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church taught at Little Rock’s Missionary Baptist Institute. The 1.5-hour Sunday night ride was my private seminary as he answered my multitude of questions about God’s Word.
The practice of “riding your thumb” has become so dangerous both for the hiker and the courteous driver who helped his fellow man, resulting in the method of travel known as hitchhiking almost disappearing from our culture.
