In 2021, our hearts ache for our America when we see “oppressed’ multi-million dollar per year sports figures and other citizens showing disrespect for God, authority, police, military, country and flag. Today, we are bombarded with disrespect of our leaders as they disrespect each other.
In the 1940s, when the national anthem was played, the vast majority of Americans stood, saluted by placing their hand over their heart and often cried tears of pride and respect for America, leaders and the military. The goal of every American was to win the war. That has not happened since 1945.
During WWII, every person that gave themselves to military service were given extreme respect. During the Judsonia Fourth of July Picnic, respect was paid to all in the service that were in attendance and those away from home by playing and singing our national anthem and "God Bless America." Many of the revelers adjourned to the Legion Hut as many led in a special time of prayer naming our soldiers. To show respect for them, military on furlough were given standing ovations.
Families with members in the military proudly displayed a Blue Star Service Flag in their most prominent window. Sadly, a Gold Star replaced it when a soldier died to protect our freedom. Our community seemed to have more than its share of Gold Stars. After battling from island to island for over three years, Bill Nier, who grew up in Plainview, and my eldest brother, Earl, fought together in the same platoon, concluding their service in the Philippines. Both returned to America on hospital ships.
On Luzon, my brother, Earl, was leading a patrol of five. They heard the sound of a Japanese knee mortar followed by it exploding between the third and fourth soldiers, thus shielding Earl from the direct hit but planting a multitude of shrapnel in him resulting in 40 days in the hospital ship anchored off Manila Bay. A remaining piece was removed after his 70th birthday.
Some leaders holding respected offices earned disrespect. As longtime chairman of the very powerful House Ways and Means Committee, our own congressman, Wilbur D. Mills, was ranked as the second-most powerful politician in the country.
His public actions resulted in him losing that respect and office but respect for power of that committee continued. Respect for the man was enhanced when he repented and asked forgiveness from his constituents, most of which immediately granted it just as our Savior grants forgiveness to repentants asking for it.
As soldiers in the Searcy unit of the Arkansas National Guard during the Korean War, we were obligated to respect an officer’s rank but not always the man. Today, it is such a blessing to this octogenarian (87-plus) to observe youngsters and adults that just automatically give respect to America, our police, leaders, teachers, elders and each other.
