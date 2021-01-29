Challenged to select my favorite 1940's year, since so much was going on that impacted America, I could not choose between 1944 and 1945. I will share the happenings that made the deepest impressions in both years on this 11- to 12-year resident of Providence in the Ozark Foothills.
As an infantry veteran of WWI France, Daddy was an avid reader of several newspapers. Also, he listened to radio newscasts from KARK in Little Rock and WLS in Chicago. He challenged me to follow his example. I developed an avid interest in local, state, national and world events, especially WWII that was being fought and won against Germany and Japan.
WWII was uppermost in the minds of everyone. We set our watches by the time that Mr. Chastene, the RFD 1 Judsonia mail carrier from horse and buggy days until 1954, delivered our mail. The crunch of the gravel road announced his arrival. Immediately, I was dispatched from farm work to get the mail.
We were fearful that a notice that Earl, my eldest brother in the infantry, had died while fighting for over three years on South Pacific islands from the Solomons to Luzon. Although he spent 40 days recovering from serious wounds inflicted by a knee mortar that killed most of the patrol he was leading, we were so blessed with no notice.
Shortly after Pearl, my next brother, Charles Neal, and Frank Yingling, his lifetime friend, enlisted in the Army Air Corp. Neal trained as a gunnery tech and assigned to the East Coast Guard of the Army Air Corps as a P48 50-caliber machine gun technician. The East Coast mission was to patrol, spot and destroy the German U-boats that were sinking numerous troop and supply ships near the East Coast.
To prevent widespread panic, U-boat kills were never made public. Because of news blackouts, only the military and some volunteer “coast-watchers” were aware that the German submarines were there.
Since we got electricity in early 1941, our neighbors from what is now Graham Road arrived in their wagons since their batteries had died. Instead of playing with their children, I opted to listen to the only president of the United States from my birth broadcast a report on the progress toward victory. I eagerly watched Daddy and the neighbor men draw the progressive battle lines on their “War Map.”
Beginning in 1933 throughout the Great Depression and WWII, the reassuring nature of the fireside chats boosted public confidence and undoubtedly contributed to him making lasting history by winning election to a fourth term. We kept hearing speculation about President Franklin Roosevelt’s health problems. He won 70 percent of Arkansas votes.
The last of almost 30 fireside chats was broadcast June 12, 1944. He urged all Americans to buy war bonds. We yearned for yet another time when our beloved president talked to us as if he had been invited into our home to chat, like friends, around the fireside.
His famous quote, “There is nothing to fear but fear itself,” comforted the suffering American people as he instituted multiple programs that helped the nation toward the road to economic recovery that was finally accomplished by the economic activity created by the war effort.
On April 12, 1945, Uncle Lester arrived at our hayfield to advise us of that a stroke killed President Roosevelt. Daddy cried. Most American’s grieved. He was succeeded by new Vice President Harry S. Truman, a Missouri senator since 1935.
At the White County Fair, I visited with a boy that was kept alive only by an iron lung that breathed for him. Motivated by his own polio, President Roosevelt founded an organization to find a cure. He believed that if every American gave only a dime, polio would be eradicated. After his death in 1945, his face was put on the dime, and his organization was renamed "The March of Dimes." The result? The Sauk vaccine that has virtually eliminated that dread disease.
Since their spies reported that most Americans were armed and would be a formidable civilian army, Japan chose to refrain from attacking our mainland. The Japanese armed balloons with bombs and sent them our way on the jet stream. On May 5, 1945, one killed five children and a grown woman in Oregon. Others fell harmlessly.
On May 8, 1945, we heard the wonderful news that Germany surrendered and that Hitler had committed suicide.
Our celebration was dampened by knowing that the war against Japan was expected to continue over one year as Arkansas born Supreme Commander Gen. Douglas McArthur was preparing to lead a massive invasion of the Japanese homelands.
After President Truman’s ascension to the presidency, the military joint chiefs advised him of details of the test firing of the first atomic bomb and that at least two were available to drop on Japan. It was reported that the chairman, citing humanitarian concerns, disagreed with using the atomic bombs. But when the January 1945 incendiary bombing of cities in Japan killed more than 200,000 people and injured many others, most other advisers promoted the bombs as humanitarian.
Since that resulted in surrender, the deaths in the two target cities saved over one million lives on both sides — should conventional bombing continue while we made the land invasion. On Aug. 6, President Truman ordered the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. That motivated Japan to offer conditional surrender if they were permitted to remain in political control.
My brother, Neal, was flying over Texas to be part of the land invasion. His flight was suspended.
Motivated by the devastation wreaked by the second atomic bomb on Nagasaki and the promise of increased conventional bombing plus the Aug. 14 attempt to overthrow his government by some Army personnel with massive support by the peasants, on Aug. 15 in Japan, on a nationwide radio broadcast, Emperor Hirohito announced that Japan had surrendered unconditionally. Now, we celebrated.
Later, a Japanese officer vowed that had the Americans started the land invasion of their homeland that, “We would have kept on fighting until all Japanese were killed, but we would not have been defeated." By that, he apparently meant that they would refuse to lose face, be disgraced by surrendering. On Dec. 18, 1974, the last known Japanese holdout, on an Indonesian island surrendered to their military.
After all, 1945 had to be the most important year since VE (Victory in Europe) and VJ (Victory over Japan) days signaled the end of WWII. In addition, many other events made it the most exceptional year.
