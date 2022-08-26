Growing up during WWII, I had no conception of watching a movie that I had enjoyed at the Rialto being received over the air to a TV set in my living room nor what television would become. During WWII, it was exciting to read speculations in “Popular Mechanics” about post-war expansion of consumer television.

In early 1941, we were blessed with a crude, by 2022 standards, electric power line that ended a half-mile past our home. Our neighbors refused to pay the service fee assessed by Arkansas Power and Light Co. That resulted in a delay of service until some time after the end of WW2.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

