Growing up during WWII, I had no conception of watching a movie that I had enjoyed at the Rialto being received over the air to a TV set in my living room nor what television would become. During WWII, it was exciting to read speculations in “Popular Mechanics” about post-war expansion of consumer television.
In early 1941, we were blessed with a crude, by 2022 standards, electric power line that ended a half-mile past our home. Our neighbors refused to pay the service fee assessed by Arkansas Power and Light Co. That resulted in a delay of service until some time after the end of WW2.
Electricity permitted us to listen to the radio especially “The Lone Ranger,” “The Grand Ol’ Opry” and President Roosevelt’s Fireside Chats. On “The Lone Ranger,” the superb writers and actors made it possible to close my eyes and “watch” the action on the inside of my eyelids.
After hitchhiking to Milligan Ridge to pick cotton during Central’s one week “Cotton Vacation,” the farmer invited me to accompany him 10 miles toward Memphis to the home of a close friend to watch my first TV program, “rasslin.” We were about 100 miles from Memphis. Flat terrain permitted the line-of-sight signal from that one station in the Mid-South to travel that distance. We watched about half of the match as we alternated between watching the program and “snow.”
Writing and reciting our 1951 graduating class prophesy, I speculated that James Hunt, who was destined for Draughan’s Radio School in Little Rock, would not only expand the use of television but add the unique service of “Smell-a-Vision,” permitting the viewer to experience the smells of scenes. How useful it would be to smell the food prepared on the multitude of 2022 cooking shows. His excellent grades qualified James to become chief engineer for KWRF in Dermott/McGehee until he retired in his 70s. We roomed together at the beginning of my banking career.
Our first TV set was purchased for $16 monthly installments. It accompanied us to Nashville, Tenn. During my absence while examining banks, the 12-inch black-and-white screen entertained Joyce and our children with programs from three TV stations. The tiny screen was not a problem in that 20-foot travel trailer that was our home for six months.
Until the 1960s, programs in color were few. Disney and “Bonanza” were our favorites after we acquired the second color TV in town. The dealer who was color blind had to have help while adjusting the three color guns.
In 1979, a dealer in Little Rock went broke. As inventory went on sale, we acquired our first VCR recorder/player that weighed 35 pounds. That made it possible to record Disney or the only Sunday football game to watch after church, usually with company.
Using a borrowed camera that was tethered to that VCR, I made the first of many amateur wedding videos. In the 1990s, we traveled in our fifth-wheel RV. We subscribed to satellite TV, which permitted watching it wherever we were. The dish was mounted on a 3x3-inch board that would slide into the back bumper.
Learning to lock in on the satellite signal was reasonably easy after a frustrating time of learning. “Progressing” from that early beginning, television programs have expanded. After lightning got our TV, we acquired a “smart” set.
Over it, we can choose from a multitude of over-the-air, satellite and Internet channels. From inspiring church services to pornography, “anything” can be watched as the result of that “progress,” including primetime programming that is obscene beyond comprehension.
“Obscenity” is defined as “any program you cannot watch with your grandmother without becoming uneasy.”
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
