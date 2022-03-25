Fashions in the foothills of White County in the 1940s were somewhat different from those featured in the Sears-Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs, Saturday Evening Post and Life magazine.
I sold $2 subscriptions to Readers Digest that shunned ads. Some ads in the weekly Grit, the weekly paper that I delivered to 35 subscribers in Providence, were addressed more to the tastes of women from the South and Midwest.
Most ladies wore dresses exclusively until many worked in the defense efforts to win World War II. By 1945, 12,209,238 had served in the American military. In order to perform defense-related labor, for sake of safety it became necessary for women like “Rosie the Riveter” to wear men’s pants, as depicted on propaganda posters. Uncountable numbers of women assumed the role of their fighting men to produce ships, guns, ammunition, food and other material critical to the war effort.
When WWII ended in 1945, few ladies at Providence had converted to pants, which they considered very un-ladylike. For church and school affairs, they dressed in their Sunday best. Many only had one “good” store-boughten dress, usually ordered from a mail order catalog. Most ladies sewed their own dresses, bonnets and aprons from fabric purchased from the rolling store or flour and feed sacks. Flour millers majored upon packaging their product in high-quality print fabric. The dual use of the material contributed to the war effort and continued for many years.
Periodically, the Providence Home Demonstration Club staged a flour sack swap meet during which ladies traded sacks to match patterns they had accumulated.
Women cooked extensively with flour. Most baked lard biscuits for breakfast. A coconut cake was celebrated and consumed with glee. Cakes required sugar, which was severely rationed thus limiting Mother to two or three sugar-sweetened items per month. Other sweets were cooked with molasses or white corn syrup.
She usually baked a cake on Saturday but would not permit us to eat it until Sunday. Daddy teased her that she cooked it for the preacher. That was often the case. I dreaded to see company come to help us consume all of the cake since I dreamed of eating the remainder during the following week.
Most ladies wore hats and gloves to church. Many hats included veils. Most were conservative but occasionally a very flashy hat was worn by a nonconformist resulting in congratulatory comments and some snickering. The dress gloves were of thin material and were often white. Most ladies owned only one pair.
To separate their fashions from the older women, young girls were partial to poodle skirts that were invented about 1947, fashionable pinafores or skirt and blouse combinations. No pants except blue jeans for sporting events.
To demonstrate my patriotism and to support my two Army brothers, I used some of my strawberry-picking earnings to buy a soldier suit, including an Army-style cap. I wore it proudly to church and school activities. Old photos reveal me wearing it while sitting on my horse, Prince.
With boys and some men, blue jeans were worn with a large, light-colored cuff. The cuff was a necessity for me since I was rapidly growing taller. Before discarding worn jeans, they were repeatedly patched especially the holes made from shooting marbles on our knees. Apparently, holes and patches are fashionable in 2022.
To church and community activities, some men dressed up in khaki pants and a white shirt, most without a tie. Others wore their best pair of overalls with a white shirt and tie. Usually, Daddy got a new pair of overalls after the strawberry harvest. He looked better than I could in a very expensive, for the '40s, $100 suit.
The preacher always began his sermon fully dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie. Especially in summer, the coat was soon removed but not until the white shirt was so soaked with sweat that his undershirt was clearly visible. Our pastor that I loved, Bro. Johnny Sloate, who was preaching the night I got saved, preached with such enthusiasm, resulting in sweat staining the waist of his trousers. The only air conditioning was air movement through windows that were taken out of their frames and funeral home fans.
On special occasions, especially funerals, Daddy wore a dark suit that often included a vest. Seventy-five years later, I maintain the tradition of dressing for church in a suit, including the occasional vest. Other men would tease him about looking like a Philadelphia lawyer.
Men wore dress hats. Felt in winter and straw in summer. My first dress hat was a present from American Airlines after the stewardess dumped a food tray on me when we hit turbulence over the Appalachian Mountains. I was my first flight to Washington, D.C., to enroll in bank examiner school at the Federal Reserve building. Although it was Sunday, the airline called a haberdashery to open only to fit me with a suit that was much superior to the stained one. For good measure, they threw in a brown straw dress hat. After graduation, when I exited the plane at Little Rock wearing that new suit and hat, I walked past Joyce and my brother, Neal, without being recognized.
The ladies were not blessed with wash-and-wear, which was not invented until the early 1950s. In the '40s, they had the difficult chore of ironing most every item of clothing. Overalls were most difficult due to their size and heavy denim cloth.
To soften some of the wrinkles of the air-dried clothing, water was sprinkled just before applying the iron. Irons were heated over a hot fire on the kitchen range. Winter was relatively comfortable but summer was very uncomfortable. Multiple irons were heated and retrieved with a handle inserted into the slot of the hot iron.
Ladies dress shoes have changed. Girls usually wore saddle shoes or penny loafers. My introduction to ladies shoe fashions was a 1952 part-time job selling Easter shoes at Little Rock’s Chandlers Shoe Store. For an Ozark foothills farm boy, that was some experience.
While working in the field, Mother and other ladies usually wore “clod hoppers," a high-top work shoe like the men wore. With fast-growing feet, annually I had to buy an oversized pair with strawberry-picking money. Usually, a pair of Sunday-go-to-meeting extra-large dress shoes would last two years if the toes were stuffed with fabric.
We had a dear friend that, in summer, usually wore overalls with the side flaps unbuttoned and no shoes. We were eating chili at Martindales Cafe when he entered. Some Searcy businessmen asked Daddy to add one dollar to their three to help buy our shoeless friend a pair of brogans. Since an adequate pair sold for five dollars, one of them asked our friend if he had a dollar to buy shoes for a needy farmer. He dug into the bib of his overalls to retrieve a large roll of bills, peeled off a five and urged them to buy that poor man a really good pair. The city dweller’s mouth dropped open in amazement. We never did learn what the man did with the nine dollars.
