Since Providence school had little money for such luxuries as swings or seesaws, participation games were organized by students with little “interference” from rarely present teachers. who enjoyed rest and fellowship during recess and dinnertime.
Red Rover, Red Rover was usually a girls game. Many boys refused to play since holding hands was considered sissy. But it appeared to be so much fun that we lined up two teams of six or more about 50 feet apart. When I was leader, I borrowed a nickel (Grapettes and ice cream cones cost a nickel, but who had a nickel?) to flip with the other leader to ascertain who got first choice of a team member. The stronger boys were drafted first.
Each team locked hands as we faced each other. I called out to the other team, “Red Rover Red Rover send (the weakest) over.” The weakest ran at the locked hands that included the boy he thought was weaker to try to break through our line. If he broke through our line, he took two players back to his team. If he failed to break through, he became part of our team. The team with the most players when the recess bell ran was the winners.
Kick the can was a rapid and fun game that two or more youngsters could play during recess. Most of the Providence school ard was made bare by our running feet. We scratched a 10-foot circle on the bare ground.
A large juice can was preferred since it usually had a top. A can without a top would stick on the toe of my shoe. The idea was to fake the defender out by deceptive body moves. If I was “It,” I tried to kick the can over the line. If successful, the player that failed to make the first block was eliminated but was “It” the next game. As defenders were eliminated, it became easier to kick the can over the line. Victory was declared when no defenders remained. “It” became a defender for the next game.
A variation was two-man kick the can. A small can was dropped between me and my opponent. He tried to kick it across a “goal” that was a line drawn on the bare playground. Much like today’s soccer, using only my feet, I tried to prevent him from scoring by stealing the can and trying to kick it across my goal.
I loved leap frog. Up to six boys crouched like a frog about 3 feet apart. If I was the last one I was required to put my hands on each boy's back and leap over each one. If I failed, I was out of the game. Then, I became referee-encourager. The next leaper tried to leap them all. As he failed, he joined me. When only the two most athletic boys remained, one bent at the waist as his opponent tried to leap-frog him. That could extend the game until one finally “missed,” resulting in crowning the champion leaper.
A popular variation was continuous leaping of all six boys until the end of recess.
One of my favorite games was crack the whip. Being chosen by the leader was an adrenalin rush for this skinny, uncoordinated boy. Usually, he was a large and very athletic. It seemed that I was always the tip of the whip.
Up to 10 kids could participate by locking hands, running at top speed then hanging on when the leader turned abruptly resulting in someone, most often me, losing my grip to be eliminated for breaking the whip.
No one knew the rules for football but we played anyway. After WWII, someone got a football for Christmas.
The owner of the ball chose first followed by the captain of the opposition. Kickoff was a punt. No one knew how to block but every player could run and every player could tackle. Compared to football played by the rules, it was disorganized chaos. It seemed that everyone had a football injury. Mine was a sprained ankle while chasing Duane Meacham.
The main building being to large, the lunchroom with its two-sided slanted roof was the best site for ante-over. For sake of the windows, softballs were banned, so we turned to tennis balls. One team yelled “Ante." The other team responded “Over," indicating that they were ready to catch the ball as it was thrown over the roof.
When the ball came over, we tried to catch it. The team member that caught it sneaked around the building to throw the ball at a player. If it hit one, he had to switch sides. If the ball was missed, it would be thrown back while calling out, “Ante.” The goal of the game was to hit all of the opposition until none remained. That rarely happened before recess expired.
I recall numerous other schoolyard games but can’t recall how they were played. Some other games were Mother may I; blind man’s bluff; run sheep run; pump, pump, pull away; steal the sticks; drop the hanky; button, button, who’s got the button?; and London Bridge is falling down.
Recess was never boring.
