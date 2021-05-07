Are you glad that our almost 3,000 remaining troops are finally being removed from the unwinnable war in Afghanistan of almost 20 years duration?
How do Americans feel about “modern” wars as contrasted with WWII? Since the virus dominates the news, Americans have forgotten about it.
Per Wikipedia: After 10 previous years of war that defeated and bankrupted the late Soviet Union, Russia had deployed over 600,000 there. Over 470,000 were sick and wounded, 14,000 died, 11,000 disabled. Plus, 1 million Afghans died and 1.2 million were disabled primarily by Russian land mines.
After America “installed” the hopelessly corrupt government, Afghanistan remained a violent, unstable country with areas that are “governed” by ISIS, Taliban, al-Qaida and the Haqqani network in warlord-dominated ethnic districts. Although our CIA armed and assisted their war with Russia, they hate America, the invader.
America has invested the lives of our young people with more than 2,300 dead and 21,000 wounded, and a vast number of others permanently scarred mentally. Brown University estimated that America expended almost $1 trillion to support an Islamic nation of farmers that produces more than 80 percent of the poppies from which the life-shattering drugs opium and heroin are derived.
What a stark contrast is that war when compared to World War II that we won in 1945 after two atomic bombs forced Japanese surrender. That halted WWII that would have resulted in an estimated 1,000,000 lives lost in an invasion of Japan’s homeland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.