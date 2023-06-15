Many things have changed for the better. But much has changed for the worst since the 1940s.

Some define poor as: “If your assets exceed mine, that makes me poor.” In the 1960s, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, defined poor. In the 1940s, the vast majority was poor, only we were not aware of it. The truly poor were helped by neighbors.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

