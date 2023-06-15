Many things have changed for the better. But much has changed for the worst since the 1940s.
Some define poor as: “If your assets exceed mine, that makes me poor.” In the 1960s, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, defined poor. In the 1940s, the vast majority was poor, only we were not aware of it. The truly poor were helped by neighbors.
In the midst of the Great Depression, my unplanned 1933 birth was an economic burden upon our family. I am grateful that abortion was never thought about. No Arkansas Children’s Hospitals existed to treat babies for yellow jaundice and colic. My severe case of jaundice was treated by dim December sunlight as I was rotated from window to window in my cardboard box. No colic fighting formula was available like our 1950s' children’s Semilac.
Children were often infected by influenza, polio, smallpox, diphtheria, tuberculosis, chicken pox, mumps. measles and a host of other diseases that are now extremely rare or controllable.
My polio fears were enhanced by a half-hour visit with a 10-year-old boy at the White County Fair. He existed for a time in an iron lung that breathed for him. He said that if unplugged, he would die in 30 minutes. Most school days, I walked the half-mile to school with our WWII boarder, Providence School Principal Koken, whose every step was with a polio-induced limp that prevented him from serving in the war.
By kerosene lantern or flashlight, if we could get batteries, we walked a third-mile on what remained of the old Batesville-to-Searcy stage coach road leading through the cemetery to the only church in the community, Providence Missionary Baptist Church. The church was well lit by lanterns. Boys were permitted to pump them to create air pressure that enabled the white gasoline to burn brightly and hot.
Physical warmth was by a big wood stove in the center of the sanctuary, which was spiritually warmed by the love and fellowship of the worshipers. From my pallet, the first sermon that I heard was by Brother John A. Pettus. Mothers with children on pallets had first call upon the pews near the warm stove. At about 12, I was responsible for removing the ashes, adding newspaper, kindling and small sticks of firewood, adding kerosene and lighting it with a match. Gratefully, I did not use excessive kerosene and set the church on fire.
“Coal oil” lamps provided dim lighting for homes. We were grateful for one Aladdin lamp. It’s mantle amplified the light to brightness equal to a 20-watt bulb. In early 1941, a $25 fee to Arkansas Power & Light Co. motivated it to build a hi-line a half-mile past our home. Crude wiring in the attic enabled a one-bulb drop in each room.
Until WWII ended, the only appliances were a radio and a wringer washing machine.
The nearest AM radio broadcast was from Little Rock, 60 miles distant. Reception was improved by a wire strung in the attic. We listened to national and world news on clear channel WLS in Chicago from which we learned that on May 14, 1948, Israel became a nation after being scattered all over the earth for 1,878 years.
In l946, a refrigerator was a miracle. Frequently, Mother made extra-rich delicious ice cream frozen in one of the two trays.
After WWII, a freezer-locker opened in Searcy. Renting a locker permitted storage of frozen meat, fruit and vegetables. Frequent stops resulted in rapid thawing during the 13-mile ride to Providence on Neighbors Bus Line.
Neighbors living past the end of the line finally got electricity after WWII ended.
House flies were horrible. When the atmosphere was right, they covered the kitchen screen door. To prevent contamination, all food was covered with a cloth until consumed. A 3-by-24-inch sticky tape fly trap hung from the ceiling. It was soon covered. DDT, the first effective pesticide that is now banned, helped control the fly population as well as other pests like boll weevils.
Need it or not, Saturday night was bath time in a No. 3 washtub on the back porch in summer or in front of the kitchen range in winter.
Imagine the joy of running to the two-holer outhouse in 10-degree weather. Toilet paper was the old Sears catalog or a corncob, which was best.
Because all young able-bodied men were serving our country, women and children were vital participants in the family livelihood, laboring bent over to dig and transplant strawberry plants, plus hoeing berries, cotton and truck patches, plus picking strawberries, okra, cucumbers and cotton.
Pennies were saved until a war bond stamp could be purchased. Ten-cent loans financed much of the war effort. One hundred, eighty-seven stamps were redeemed for a war bond that would be worth $25 after 10 years. To demonstrate their patriotism, many investors chose to never redeem them.
Schoolchildren scoured their farms for scrap iron that was melted down to make war materials. Providence school won the county contest by gathering more than any other school.
Since we had no phone, visiting with neighbors was limited to church, school activities, home demonstration clubs, 4-H clubs, quilting bees and the Providence store.
After the crops were laid by, one-week revival meetings were held at area churches. They usually baptized all new believers at the same time in Stevens Creek. If it was too shallow, they moved a short distance to deeper water in Ten Mile.
Not having a desire to return to the “Old Days,” I will be forever grateful for our present blessings. But I lament the accelerating negative direction of our culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.