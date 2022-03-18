(This is part two of a two-part series about Providence Cemetery.)
As a child, we walked through the cemetery on our way to church, so the existence of graves did not disturb me. Some of the older boys enjoyed paying a younger boy five cents to walk through the dark cemetery then trying to scare him by jumping from behind large tombstones. Since that was not scary to me, I enjoyed taking their nickel, which would buy a single-dip ice cream cone at Providence store.
Daddy admitted to being scared only one time. During a moonlit night, he was walking home from Cousin Lewis Little’s when he was startled by a loud bumping noise emanating from the dark church. Gathering his courage, he cautiously approached the never-locked front door to discover a cow.
Unlocked doors produced no human vandalism for two reasons. There was nothing worth stealing except an occasionally out-of-tune piano. If song books were taken, no one would buy them from the thief since everyone in the community would immediately recognize and report the looter. So few people lived in the community that vandals would be easily identified and punished.
Since the church doors were always unlocked, it was not unusual for the burial of an out-of-area person to be conducted without prior consent.
Since the original cemetery area was 100 percent committed long ago, the cemetery has been expanded on the west, north and east sides of the church, which limits the number of vehicles that can park.
The cemetery at Providence Missionary Baptist Church has never limited burials of people from neighboring communities or other religious persuasions. It is truly a community project in which Daddy and Mother were blessed to be a part.
Many of my forebears are buried there. Grandfather John Charles Humphries was buried there after the 1914 Spanish flu pandemic took his life at age 53. At age 56, Grandmother Mary Little Humphries was buried there in 1917, a victim of that same pandemic reported to have killed over 30 million people worldwide. They ordered that no tombstone be placed on their graves, just a small piece of sandstone to mark the location. Honoring their wishes, many years later, Daddy and Uncle Lester had their names and birth/death years embossed on aluminum markers that remain until this day.
The first family member to die since Grandmother Moore in 1937, my favorite uncle, Lester Humphries, was buried next to our grandparents on a cold and rainy day in 1947. He had requested Clarence Heidelberg, tenor singer with the renowned Stamps-Baxter Quartet, to sing “If We Never Meet Again This Side of Heaven.” The quartet was traveling in Texas, so Amos Heidelberg, his 13-year-old nephew sang it in a clear sweet voice that I shall always remember. I expect Uncle Lester asked Amos to repeat singing it when he arrived in Paradise.
In November 1958, our 1-day-old baby, James Edgar Humphries, died. He was the first family member to die since Uncle Lester in 1947. Our pastor in Memphis, Bro. C.V. Thompson, accompanied me and Jimmy in our station wagon. Unexpectedly, my parents, Joyce’s mother and uncles and almost 20 friends greeted us. The day was cold and windy. Daddy and Mother urged me to approve an unplanned service in the church house. After a short service and viewing Little Jimmy, volunteers carried him to his grave.
Joyce’s doctor had induced labor resulting in premature birth. Joyce was not able to make the 200-mile round trip. That doctor improperly advised me to prevent Joyce from seeing Jimmy, a horrible mistake. He was a beautiful, perfectly formed child. but his lungs were not fully formed.
After a five-year battle with seven abdominal cancers, our precious daughter, Debbie Humphries Baker, died Dec. 4, 2013, at 59 years. She instructed cremation and no funeral. Honoring her wishes, we buried her ashes on the west side of Jimmy’s headstone.
Grandmother Mattie Beyer Moore, who died a horrible death from cancer in 1937 at age 58, is buried beside Grandfather John Calvin Moore, who died at age 48 from injuries suffered from being bucked from a horse in his profession of breaking and training horses and mules. Buried next to Grandmother is her son, Carl, and daughter, Tyna Moore.
The White County Historical Society researched and listed the graves. That list can be viewed at www.argenweb.net/white/cems/Providence_Cemetery_files/providence_cemetery.htm.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
