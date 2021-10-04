Edgar and Lillie Humphries took few vacations except to attend the Arkansas State Fair in October and local, state or national meetings of the American Baptist Association.
After WWII, they frequently enjoyed a bus ride to Little Rock, renting a tiny room in the downtown Capitol Hotel, a true antique. The bathroom was down the hall. When renovated in the 1980s, the hotel combined two rooms and installed a bath. Across the street was the Marion, the premier Little Rock hotel and meeting place of politicians and lobbyist. Rooms were much larger and expensive. To make way for the present hotel and convention center, it was imploded in the 1980s.
The Roosevelt Road city bus delivered my parents to the entrance to the fairgrounds. They spent most of two days enjoying the exhibits and fellowshipping with exhibitors and friends from around the state. For dinner, the noon meal, they enjoyed “carnival” food. But they were not fans of carnival rides or games of chance.
When I was 15, the Future Farmers of America teacher, Chester Kelso, asked for volunteers to go to the state fair to show two hogs raised on the Central High School campus as our FFA chapter project, for which meticulous records were maintained. He had arranged for the hogs to be transported with two Hereford heifers that we were to select from the herd of a cattleman from Little Red. He provided feed and transportation plus he offered us the prize money, if any.
I suspect that my parent’s familiarity with and enjoyment of the fair contributed to their permission for me to miss one week of school to accompany two older FFA boys, Jimmy Miller, who had experience showing cattle, and Donnie Hays, both of the Plainview community. We were all members of the Central FFA beef judging team.
On Saturday morning, under Mr. Kelso’s guidance, we selected two heifers from a herd of over 20. They had never experienced a rope much less walked and posed for the judges. We were grateful that it was a clear October Saturday since two of us rode in the back with the hogs and heifers.
Upon unloading the heifers we encountered an almost insurmountable barrier to the show barn, 18 inches of exposed concrete foundation at the entrance. Those wild heifers balked at crossing it. With the help of other exhibitors, we pushed and shoved until they finally leaped over it. Although weary from the day’s activity, we worked into the night at training them to show. They walked peacefully up and down the show barn.
Since the judging was in the relatively new Barton Coliseum, we were forced to take the heifers outside. Crossing that strip of concrete was more difficult without more help. Donnie and I pushed. As he pulled on the lead rope, Jimmy mistakenly wrapped it around his wrist. With a burst of speed, the heifer jumped the strip of concrete and raced away pulling Jimmy. After falling, he returned to the barn with tattered clothing and skin.
Next to the cattle, we set up our bedroom of old Army cots. Although fatigued, the bellowing of the bewildered animals rendered sleep difficult.
From daylight into the night, we took turns walking those heifers until they became compliant show animals. On Tuesday morning, the call came to bring the heifers to the judging ring. We were so excited that we would finally see the result of our tenacious training efforts. Gratefully, their performance was almost perfect, resulting in a blue ribbon for one and a white ribbon for the other. They had won prize money!
The hogs were not so blessed, winning only one white ribbon with little prize money for the FFA chapter. Businesses encourage FFA and 4-H youngsters by bidding above market prices for their animals. Our FFA chapter received over two times market for those hogs.
For food, I withdrew $20 from my checking account. With my one-third of the prize money, washing pots and pans for the carnival cook tent and dipping five-cent cones of the first machine generated custard ice cream I ever ate, I got home with almost $5.
On Thursday, Daddy and Mother appeared at my “bedroom” next to the heifers. We had a good visit as I toured them about the senior beef cattle exhibits. I accompanied them as we examined most other exhibits. I introduced them to the chef at the carnival cook tent that had permitted me to wash pots and pans in payment for his excellent food. He fed them for free.
I was eager to introduce them to my newest friend. We walked to the special parking spot of Col. T.H. Barton, the El Dorado oil millionaire whose generous support of the state dair resulted in the coliseum being named for him.
While walking, I told them how we got acquainted. Walking through the show barn before daylight, I noticed that the night cleanup crew had failed to do their job. An older man dressed in khakis observed the accumulation of manure and began cleaning up. When he saw me, he asked me to grab a pitchfork. Soon, other early risers began to help. One hour later, the show areas were ready for visitors.
He treated his helpers to breakfast. Being nosy, I began quizzing him about his work during which he finally admitted to being Barton, the first millionaire that I ever met. Much to my disappointment, his parking spot was vacant. Mother and Daddy said that I wore them out so completely that they slept well in their Capitol Hotel room.
