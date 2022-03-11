(This is part one of two about Providence Cemetery)
Many stories are told about the first grave at Providence Cemetery. It is much like a mausoleum. Eighteen-inch-high flat rocks are set in the earth then covered by a large similar stone.
The story that Daddy understood was that a family was traveling the Batesville-to-Little Rock stagecoach road that runs through the area of our home through what is now the cemetery. They buried their small daughter. They set up the rocks to prevent wild animals from digging.
For multiple decades, on the first Saturday in April, natives of the area who have family buried there arrive early with their rakes and shovels to remove the leaves and limbs shed by the numerous trees in the old section. The result is a clean environment for the groundskeeper.
Since that is often the only time many of the workers see each other, that “cemetery cleaning” is somewhat of a social event. Leaves and limbs are raked into piles before being set on fire, which creates such enormous amounts of smoke that the state forest service should be pre-notified.
From far and near, many make voluntary contributions to the maintenance fund. Workers are treated to free pancakes and sausage by faithful ladies whose contribution to the “cleaning” is cooking a great breakfast in the fellowship hall of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, where workers rest and fellowship over great food and coffee.
Since their parents and many family members are buried there and it was a community service, Daddy and Mother volunteered to manage that cemetery for many years.
Digging graves was not a part of management; however, on occasion it became the neighborly thing to do, especially for former residents who were returning to Providence in a casket.
About 9 a.m. one steamy summer day, Jimmy Kinney, the director of Judsonia’s Briggs-Kinney Funeral Home, came to the field where we were chopping crabgrass from cotton. He asked us to help him dig a grave for a burial that very afternoon. We accompanied him to the cemetery for Daddy to locate the site and begin that hot, dirty and difficult task.
Extremely skinny, Mr. Kinney would dig until becoming exhausted. Daddy followed him. Since I was only 12, I followed Daddy for a shorter stint. That rotation produced a 6-foot deep by 3-foot wide grave in about two hours. Before we finished, we were assisted by passing neighbors who volunteered.
In winter, the not-very-rocky clay gets wetter and more sticky. Near the bottom of the grave, it became slushy mud. In summer, it seemed rock-hard even at 5 feet.
On one occasion, I dug up some brass screws and small pieces of bone. That gave me a horrible feeling. It proved that many years before that a person had been buried in that same spot in a pine box on which the lid was attached by those brass screws. Daddy had no knowledge of it and no grave marker identified its existence, not even typical blank sandstones.
One spring, the lawnmower died. From funds on hand, Daddy made a down payment as he ordered one from the catalog warehouse of Sears Roebuck in Memphis. When he received their Tennessee finance contract in the mail, no interest rate was disclosed. When we arrived from Lake Village for our monthly visit, my analysis revealed a rate of 18 percent, which exceeded the century-old Arkansas usury statute rate of 10 percent. Legally, if the rate was over 10 percent, the debt was canceled.
I wrote a letter for Daddy’s signature advising them that the church cemetery would pay no more that the price of the mower since they were charging an illegal usurious rate on a contract that was executed in Arkansas. Their finance manager replied, “Sears is glad to donate the balance to the cemetery. The debt is discharged.”
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
