Fashions in the foothills of White County in the 1940s were somewhat different from those featured in the Sears-Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogues, Saturday Evening Post and Life magazines. Some ads in Grit, the weekly paper that I delivered to 35 subscribers in Providence were addressed more to the tastes of women from the South and Midwest.

Most ladies wore dresses exclusively until many women began working in the defense efforts to win World War II. By 1945, 12,209,238 had served in the American military. In order to perform defense-related labor, for sake of safety it became necessary for women like “Rosie the Riveter” to wear men’s pants, as depicted on propaganda posters.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

