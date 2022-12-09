Born two weeks before Christmas 1933, I was too young to understand about the deprivation of the Great Depression. Especially while living in Searcy so our Grandmother Moore could be cared for by Dr. Tapscott as she suffered with intense cancer pain. Mother, with help from her family, nursed her 24/7.
When I was 3, she died in May 1937 and was buried in Providence Cemetery next to Grandpa Calvin Moore. He had died at age 47, leaving Mother, his oldest child, to assist Grandma farming and raising three younger siblings.
As the Great Depression raged, over 25 percent of the male breadwinners were unemployed ,thus making it extremely difficult for Daddy to find work in White County’s largest city. We were blessed that he received a small WWI veterans check that helped provide food.
Soon after her death, we moved back to Providence to a rented home since our farm was leased to the Watkins family. Earl, my eldest brother, boarded with the Langleys in Searcy to graduate from high school. Providence School was too small and poor to offer 12 grades.
Being only 4 years old, I recall nothing about that 1937 Providence Christmas. I understand that it was somewhat better since the cotton crop was better and prices had slightly improved over the Depression price of five cents per pound.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal economic reforms had made some progress. After graduating, Earl joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, being stationed in Wyoming. He earned $30 per month, $22 of which was allotted to our parents. That experience prepared Earl and a multitude of other young men for the soon-to-arrive military service.
Neal, my 6-foot, 5-inch district firs- team and state second-team all-star basketball brother, along with the taller Ishmael Moore, were recruited to graduate and play basketball on Judsonia High School’s only state champion team in 1940-41. They boarded with the family of educator O.D. Conley, our distant kin. He came home on weekends to be with family, attend church and for Mother to wash his clothing.
Near Christmastime, it was normal for freeze-dried clothing to be leaning against the living room wall to thaw out and finish drying.
After graduation, Neal and Adrian Hunt hitchhiked to northern Michigan to work for a produce canning factory with Ishmael Moore and I.C. Jackson. They worked there until almost Christmastime.
The American economy did not fully recover until jobs formerly held by soldiers and jobs created by the mobilization effort to win WWII became available to the unemployed.
Earl, along with his WWII platoon buddy, Bill Neir of Plainview, received their draft notice on the same day.
Upon his return from Michigan, Earl and Bernice Johnson of Judsonia were married shortly before his induction. She was with him in Hattiesburg, Miss., shortly before they shipped out to the South Pacific on Zane Gray’s yacht that had been converted to a troop ship. For three Christmases, Bill and Earl were in the same platoon throughout multiple beachheads until on Luzon, Philippines. Both were sent home on hospital ships.
Along with Frank Yingling, Neal volunteered for the Army Air Corps.
Our 80-acre farm had clumps of cedar trees. By age 10, I was assigned the privilege of harvesting our Christmas tree. My “fun” was nailing a stand of crossed boards to its base then adjusting and adjusting them until it stood straight in the corner of our living room. It was decorated by aged tinsel, some of which was handmade by cutting strands from tinfoil.
A needle threaded with strawberry plant twine was inserted through large kernels of popcorn to decorate the tree. In later years, Mother added a string of bubble lights. Being a special favorite of the babies, their eyes widened in wonder as they watched the bubbles ascend. Those lights produced indelible memories. In her later years, Mother’s most popular and unique ornaments were handmade from old Christmas cards.
The 1941 Christmas just after Pearl Harbor, my brothers returned from Michigan. With some of their hard-earned wages, they bought me my most memorable Christmas present, a BB gun. I was eager to shoot it. Finally, Daddy permitted me to turn on the front porch light, crack the door and shoot at the post at the far end of the porch about 30 feet away. Mother declared that I would not be able to sit down if I killed a dove.
The gathering of our scattered family on Christmas day was the highlight of the year for Mother and Daddy.
Fifteen months after our Jan. 5, 1952, wedding, Tim was born followed by Debbie 15 months later. In the 1960s, our typical Christmas began at 4 a.m. to permit them to open presents, eat breakfast and travel from Lake Village to the Christmas gatherings at the Humphries’ in Providence and the Hulsey’s in Plainview.
Our 10:30 arrival barely gave us time to greet everyone before the Humphries family Christmas program began. First, we sang Christmas songs. Some of us were off-key but sang with gusto nevertheless. The youngest grandchild that had progressed in reading ability read the Christmas story from Luke followed by more singing. Mother and Daddy prayed for their family, thanking God for His Son, our salvation and praising God that all were healthy enough to attend.
Presents were handed out by the youngest children. Articles of clothing were the most favored. Each grandchild especially treasured Mother’s handmade presents. A memorable gift was a new front porch swing for Daddy’s command post.
Everyone relished Mother’s peanut brittle lovingly concocted from molasses and raw or parched peanuts. The highlight of the day centered around the big table in the kitchen. It was always laden with many of Mother’s culinary feats that were capped off by her famous chicken and dumplings. No one could make them better.
After the present exchange, we alternated eating Christmas dinner with the Hulsey’s. Joyce’s mother, who cooked for the school for 31 years, was such a good cook that my mouth watered while anticipating the meal and her scrumptious rolls. When she is mentioned, former students immediately recall them. After dinner, presents were exchanged. Debbie and Tim especially anticipated that since they were the only grandchildren.
