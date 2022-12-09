Born two weeks before Christmas 1933, I was too young to understand about the deprivation of the Great Depression. Especially while living in Searcy so our Grandmother Moore could be cared for by Dr. Tapscott as she suffered with intense cancer pain. Mother, with help from her family, nursed her 24/7.

When I was 3, she died in May 1937 and was buried in Providence Cemetery next to Grandpa Calvin Moore. He had died at age 47, leaving Mother, his oldest child, to assist Grandma farming and raising three younger siblings.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.