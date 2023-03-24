(This is part one of a two-part series.)
In addition to walking, with some difficulty and dependence upon family and friends, we managed to have our 1940s transportation needs met.
In early 1941, we had a green 1938 Chevrolet pickup that was transportation for the farm and family. Early one morning, it was loaded with eight family members on our way to Little Rock to see Aunt Tyna Moore, mother's Old Maid sister. Three adults in the cab, one adult and four children sitting in the bed.
Somehow, Daddy lost control. The truck careened down a wide ditch for some distance before coming to rest right side up, thankfully. We were bruised and scared but no one was seriously injured. As a result, fear of another wreck motivated Daddy to quit driving and sell the truck.
For a short time during WWII, we owned a 1936 Model A Ford coupe with rumble seat. Driving was extremely limited since gasoline and tires were rationed. The government issued ration “stamps” based upon “need” as determined by a bureaucrat. I treasure my last book and the leftover ration stamps. In that Model A, Daddy’s driving speed on those rough gravel or dirt country roads was up to 30 mph. His fear motivated its sale.
Providence school could not afford a school bus. After Bliss consolidated into Providence, Mr. George Louks transported students in the back of his 1.5 -ton truck. He wrapped the side boards with a tarp to help ward off the elements. To meet state requirements, a bus was purchased. I accompanied Daddy and Uncle Carl Moore to Ward Bus Co. in Conway to pick up a bus that had been rejected by an Illinois school because it was red.
By today’s standards, roads were horrible. During WWII, most roads were dirt with some clay gravel added to help stabilize the dirt. Since the war limited the equipment, fuel and labor to cover the huge number of miles of unpaved White County roads, they were rarely graded by the county’s road grader that was pulled by four horses.
During winter freezes and thaws, the dirt road between our home and Providence school became impassable, forcing an alternate route via Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Some students were bypassed. I was not affected since students that lived within a mile of the school were prohibited from riding the overloaded bus. I was frustrated when Uncle Carl drove the bus right by us as we walked that half-mile in the rain, mud, cold and heat.
Forrest Waller, the longtime county judge, delivered a power take-off rock crusher mounted on wooden slides but no rocks. Classes were dismissed to permit the children to help pick up small rocks from nearby farms, load them on a horse-drawn ground slide then pitch them into the idle rock crusher. When crushed, the stones stabilized the road.
Before it was Arkansas Highway 157, the primary artery from Pleasant Plains to Judsonia, had a better base. It was taken into the state system after WWII. To prepare it for sealing, the state added crushed granite to the road base. Those rocks contributed to my first wreck. When brakes were applied, it seemed that our '50 GMC’s speed accelerated. When paved, Daddy named the seal “spit top” since heavily-loaded trucks quickly damaged the thin coat.
What is now Arkansas Highway 385 south of Plainview was horrible. On the hills, large boulders protruded from the dirt road. For an extended time, no bridge existed across Alder creek. My mother-in-law, Mary Hulsey, cooked at Plainview school for 31 years. Usually, she crossed a log foot bridge as she walked the mile to the school at 4 a.m. to begin food preparation on a Navy cast-off wood range and surplus WWII utensils. We retain a Navy spoon.
The Plainview school bus only picked up children at the corner of what is now Oakdale Church Road. Children that lived more than a mile away were required to walk to the pickup point. For some, it was closer to walk the foot bridge.
The “swinging” bridge over the river at Little Red was so unstable that the school bus halted. The children disembarked and walked across. The driver drove across, picked up the children and continued their bumpy ride to Pangburn.
Transportation to Searcy for a monthly shopping trip was by Nabors’ Bus line, an old school bus, that ran about 20 miles from Roosevelt to Searcy twice weekly. Mr. Nabors, who also farmed, charged 25 cents for children and 50 cents for grownups. That was expensive in relationship to earning $3 per day to chop cotton.
We walked a half-mile to what is now Highway 157 to catch the bus about eight o’clock Saturday. Arriving in Searcy about nine, we filled the time until the 3 p.m. departure with haircuts and buying staple groceries by bartering Mother’s eggs, which we carried in a six-dozen crate.
Enjoying the people, sights and sounds of the big (1940, 3,670) city of Searcy for five hours was an adventure to this 7- to 12-year-old country boy. Free time was spent looking at merchandise, visiting with friends, making new friends and listening to street corner singers and preachers. It was not unusual to observe three sermons being delivered at the same time from a different corner of the courthouse square. Usually, they retained their “uniform,”, a black suit, even in the searing July heat.
Unless blind Brother Pearrow was preaching with our blind cousin singing, Daddy invested his free time in visits with old and new friends while sitting on the porch of the courthouse. They discussed current events. especially the great war.
We hired transportation of crops to the markets. During WWII, “cash” crops in addition to strawberries and cotton included potatoes, sweet and Irish. Okra, cucumbers and squash came later. Since potatoes were very heavy, few people had sufficient ration stamps to buy the gasoline or tires necessary to transport them to Judsonia. Neighbors swapped tires and gasoline to the owner of one truck. In return, the truck owner permitted the neighbors to haul their produce to market. A truly neighborly effort.
Daddy hired neighbors, primarily Uncle Lester, to haul strawberries and cotton to market. He owned a 1.5 ton flat bed truck that usually had “cattle” sideboards since he traded in livestock and hauled cattle to market for a fee.
