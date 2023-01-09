The 2022 spring monsoon resulted in much flooding of White County lowlands and created flash floods in upland creeks plus delayed planting of crops.

In 1960, health problems motivated a good friend to move his family back to Corinth, Miss. He assisted his son in delivering the Sunday paper to the rural area. They lost their lives when they were swept away by a flash flood.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

