The 2022 spring monsoon resulted in much flooding of White County lowlands and created flash floods in upland creeks plus delayed planting of crops.
In 1960, health problems motivated a good friend to move his family back to Corinth, Miss. He assisted his son in delivering the Sunday paper to the rural area. They lost their lives when they were swept away by a flash flood.
The management of water is critical. As with all lowlands, water on the soil of southeast White County and the White River bottoms is drained by a series of drainage ditches.
Water being a essential source of human well-being makes it a critical resource. It has been a major draw for establishing settlements. Rivers were a major transportation of goods until the railroad. Although it has migrated to it, Searcy is one of a few that was not originally settled on a river like Judsonia, Newport, Des Arc, Little Rock, among a multitude of others. Or on a railroad like Kensett, Bald Knob, Beebe and McRae, among others.
In the 1940s, primitive water sources included our 26-foot hand-dug well. Pulling a long rope extending through a pulley, 2 gallons of water at a time were drawn hand over hand.
We were blessed that Daddy and Uncle Lester continued digging through sandstone and dry dirt until they struck a small, cold underground stream.
With only an ice box that contained ice, if only Mr. Record Wheetly had enough WWII ration stamps for gasoline and tires, during warm weather that cold stream preserved milk and butter, which was placed in a jug or sealed syrup bucket then lowered to the bottom of the well.
Friends walking by on their way to Providence store were welcome to serve themselves from the cold milk jug.
The only running water was in Punkin Branch that headed in Mr. Blalock’s pasture across the road. On its way to the Little Red River, it flowed at various speeds through our half-mile of pasture and woodlot. To reduce the labor of hand-drawing animal water, we hand-dug water holes at frequent intervals. Daddy’s strict instructions were “never drink downstream from the cows.”
Even after the installation of Greers Ferry Lake that impounds surplus rainwater, the Little Red River fed by streams south of the dam flows rapidly and floods some White County lowlands. Prior to the dam, flooding was expected, especially the lowland west of Judsonia that was often called Beal’s pasture.
Plastic bottles of water are sold in large volumes. In 1980, Mountain Valley Mineral Water from Hot Springs was the only known bottled water.
When a borrower presented a business plan to lease a large spring near Mount Ida, I could not believe that people would pay for water when most of Arkansas has super sources of good tap water, especially White County. My employer made the loan. Much to my surprise, he was on the cutting edge of a new product that has grown by leaps and bounds.
Intelligent use of and management of water resources is critical for citizens of towns as well as farmers.
Since the nation of Israel was resurrected by God on May 14, 1948, it has converted a vast amount of desert land into very productive farmland.
To cultivate desert farmland, the Israeli’s invented “drip irrigation”, a small pipe with sized holes at intervals that is strung down each row and covered by plastic. Holes are cut in the plastic for the crop to grow through. The “drip” pipe delivers just enough water on the roots to produce a bumper crop. Along with desalination of seawater, it is said that Israel is now exporting water. Today, drip irrigation helps the world’s farmers conserve water and makes crops more productive.
While attending a convention in Miami in 1974, we toured the farmland south of the city. A large volume of winter tomatoes are produced near Homestead, Fla., an area that had recently been heavily damaged by a hurricane. While observing the hurricane damage, we noticed some highly productive tomatoes on fields that looked totally dry. I asked the farmer how that was possible. He took me into the field and raised the plastic so I could observe that proper moisture at the tomato roots.
I mentioned that I worked in Bradley County, Ark.’s tomato country and that our farmers irrigated with whirlybirds that put more water in the middles than the row.
He gave me 50 feet of drip irrigation pipe to give to one of our most progressive farmers. That one row the farmer irrigated with it produced almost 50 percent more than a similar row in a nearby field. Shortly, almost every tomato farmer was irrigating with the drip system. It continues conserving water in their large ponds that often went dry at a critical moment.
Since it had never rained, can you imagine how Noah reacted when God told him it would rain and how much? He obeyed.
The ground had been watered by what we would call a huge dew. While building the ark, Noah was the No. 1 tourist attraction, which provided him the opportunity to preach repentance.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
