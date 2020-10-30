A “Little House on the Prairie” segment reminded me of this example of God’s children voluntarily demonstrating their love by helping neighbors that were much to ill to help themselves.
In 1944, two of my favorite people became ill with a severe case of flu. During the March strawberry and potato planting time, Mr. Earnest and Mrs. Esther Little were bedridden for an extended period of time with severe cases of influenza. They almost died, but were voluntarily nursed by mother and other special ladies from all over Providence. Their blind son, Deltha, helped them as much as he could.
They were extremely poor by today’s standards but rich in friends, especially the children of God with whom they worshiped at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, the only church in the community at that time.
The women took time about going to their home to care for them, cook, clean and handwash laundry. Lillie Humphries, our mother, was responsible for Saturdays. Juanita Humphries Pinegar, my sister, was a big help to mother and I was of some help.
As potato planting time arrived, their illness had abated somewhat but they remained much too weak to plow, plant and care for themselves.
Since no phone served the community, Daddy let me ride my bike to some near neighbors to ask them to meet at the Little farm Saturday morning to plow their fields, plant potatoes and set new strawberry plants. Those crops had to be planted in early March.
We arose early on that cold morning to feast on Mother’s lard biscuits, fried salt meat, milk gravy and home-grown eggs. My before-breakfast chore was to feed and harness our team of horses. Daddy had already loaded needed tools on the ground slide. Finishing that nourishing meal before daylight, we began the half-mile journey to the Littles’.
Saturday being her turn, Mother proceeded to the Littles’ home to care for them, prepare breakfast, handwash their clothes and do housework.
When we arrived at just after daylight, near neighbors J.W. Treat and Roy Bell were already turning the ground. Daddy made rows with a middle-buster. Then, he let me drive the team that was pulling a homemade harrow to bust the clods and flatten the top of the rows.
Shortly, Fred House and Doss Ellis arrived with teams and plows. Oran Simpson, another neighbor who was walking to the country store about a half-mile distant, stopped to learn what was happening. He proceeded to walk home that was 1 1/2 miles distant. Soon, he returned with his team and plow.
Soon, more neighbors that were walking the final half-mile to the only store in Providence, Yarbrough’s Country Store, turned around, went home and returned, uninvited, with their teams and plow tools and set about helping prepare and plant the Littles’ crops.
Others going to shop saw what was happening and pitched in. With all of those hard-working neighbors helping out, Daddy turned his plow over to another neighbor so he could become supervisor, also known as “patch boss,” and coordinate the growing number.
The ladies were busy slicing the seed potatoes into pieces, leaving one or more “eyes” on each piece from which the plant would sprout. Adjourned to the fully grown strawberry patch, I assisted some of the women and children in “digging” strawberry plants from the middles to be set in the new strawberry patch.
Shortly, ground preparation was complete. Many of us filled a bucket with “seed” potato cuttings and began to plant. Others dropped the strawberry plants about 20 inches apart while others bent over with a short-handled hoe to open a hole, place the plant in it and step on the edge of the hole to firm the ground around the roots.
With all those “neighbors” working together, the strawberries were set and the potatoes planted before noon.
No one complained about taking time from their own work. All appeared to be happy to “pitch in” since the Littles were known and loved by everyone in the community.
About 11:30 a.m., Daddy led many of the participants to the Littles’ sick beds to report the names of their neighbors who had participated in planting their potato and strawberry crops.
They prayed with the Littles for their rapid recovery and for a good future harvest. Fervent prayers were made that they could soon return to worshiping at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, the nearby church that they dearly loved and, when healthy, were always in attendance.
About 1858, that church was organized and a log building erected about a half-mile south of its present location on the plantation of Great-grandfather Jeremiah Little, who is buried near Clearwater Church Road. After serving as a colonel for the Confederacy, all of his land except a homestead of 160 acres was confiscated by the carpetbaggers. Earnest and Lewis Little inherited 80 acres each of that homestead.
I will always treasure being part of a group of people that truly “loved their neighbor” and proved it in such a beneficial fashion.
