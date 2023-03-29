(This is the second of a two-part series. The first published March 25.)
While WWII raged in Europe and the Pacific, potatoes were usually hauled to the country store by horse and wagon, where a buyer who had special tire and gasoline allotments bought them at cut-rate prices. He hauled them to the railroad or markets in distant cities.
Since we owned no vehicle, we hauled our potato crop three-quarters-mile to Providence store on a horse-drawn wagon much like the wagons the pioneers drove West. In an attempt to be first in line to unload our potatoes, we left home before daylight.
For our neighbors from the Bliss/Stevens Creek area, it was much more difficult. The heavy loads exhausted the teams as they pulled the steep hill from Stevens Creek valley plus the 2.5 miles from its crest to our farm.
Our water supply was a hand-dug well with a cold underground stream running into its 26-foot depth. At all times, neighbors knew that they were welcome to refresh themselves and their horses with that cold water. Usually, Mother had lowered two jugs of fresh cow's milk into that cold water.
Neighbors knew they were welcome to refresh and strengthen themselves by drinking that delicious but unpastuerized milk from glasses obtained from the unlocked kitchen. If they were lucky, some was leftover from the previous day. Otherwise, the just-out-of-the-cow milk remained warm early in the day.
A driver's license is an essential rite of passage for every youth. After WWII, my brother, Neal, bought our “north 40”, half of our farm, built a home and farmed for a few years. He had an old International truck that was very difficult to steer and shift. He permitted me to practice driving it around the farms.
The first vehicle I drove on a public road was a high school driver-ed car furnished by Truman Baker Chevrolet in Searcy. That auto was equipped with an extra brake and clutch so the teacher could take emergency control if needed. That course prepared me to pass the test for a restricted driver's permit at age 15.
The state trooper who administered the test at Searcy had no other applicants. He asked the location of our vehicle. Since I had none, he handed me the keys to the police car then proceeded to instruct me to make correct and incorrect maneuvers. The wrong instructions were tests of my driving knowledge. He put me through every maneuver he could imagine. I passed. I was very skinny but I think I sweated away 10 pounds.
In late 1949, a new black GMC pickup was our first vehicle that I could drive on the road. My parents paid $1,850. That was much to my delight since we owned no truck, making it very inconvenient to hire a neighbor, usually Uncle Lester, to haul our cash crops of strawberries, cotton, cattle, cucumbers, okra and potatoes to market. Also, it provided “wheels” in which to date Joyce Hulsey, my wife of 71 years.
That new pickup was a “stripped-down” model since it had no rear bumper, no heater, no air conditioner, which was very rare at that time, or turn signals. Since heat was essential, I found a used heater and installed it with the help of Uncle Carl Moore. That truck never did have an expensive but nonessential back bumper.
To decorate that new truck, I bought a large chromium-plated “Swan” with wings outstretched. That swan was my pride and joy since it set our truck apart from a large number of new GMCs acquired by people in the community that year.
When the pickup was new, I was thrilled to drive much of the time, especially since Daddy had never driven a “shift-on-the-wheel.” He had driven vehicles that had a manual gear shift protruding from the top of the gear box directly into the center of the floorboard. Daddy was motivated to quickly learn as he endured much teasing from his friends at Providence store about “raking” the gears. I helped him learn how to shift. Soon, he was adept at shifting, much to their dismay.
About 10 years later, Daddy sold that truck. The odometer read about 50,000. The buyer drove it many years without serious mechanical problems. He affirmed that he “never turned a tap on the motor.”
My first narrow escape occurred while driving that new GMC on the Highway 67 blind curve at the north end of Judsonia. With Daddy in the truck, I did not dare drive fast, much to our good fortune. As we were rounding that curve, an impatient driver decided to pass on my side. I reacted by almost turning our truck over by driving it past the edge of the dump to miss him. I was blessed with enough traction to return to the highway while he disappeared while illegally passing two other vehicles.
After WWII, the short supply of farm produce increased prices although they were monitored by the Federal Price Administration. Cotton, our fall “cash crop” was selling for 50 cents per pound as compared to 5 cents in the depths of the Great Depression.
Strawberries, our spring cash crop, brought $6 for a 24-quart crate delivered on “washboard” gravel roads to the Bald Knob market about 15 miles away. During the 1948 harvest, we were “blessed” with excess rain resulting in juice dripping from the crate when we arrived. That reduced the price dramatically since strawberries were shipped in ice-refrigerated rail cars to retard spoilage. They were transported first to military installations near Memphis, Little Rock and St. Louis then to Northern markets.
