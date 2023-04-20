Heard any Good News lately? We recently celebrated the “Good News” that our Savior was as the angel announced at His tomb, “He is not here: for He is risen ...” Matthew 29:6.

The final scriptures in God’s word is very good news. Jesus promised, “Surely, I come [suddenly] quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus" Rev. 22:20.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

