Heard any Good News lately? We recently celebrated the “Good News” that our Savior was as the angel announced at His tomb, “He is not here: for He is risen ...” Matthew 29:6.
The final scriptures in God’s word is very good news. Jesus promised, “Surely, I come [suddenly] quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus" Rev. 22:20.
Life is filled with good news if we pursue it and block out the torrent of bad news that some media concentrates on.
Work in the field during WWII was always interrupted by the sound of the arrival of Mr. Chastain, the rural mail carrier, stopping at our mailbox. I was immediately dispatched to retrieve the mail for my parents. For 3 1/2 years, Earl, their eldest son, an infantry rifleman, fought Japanese from the Solomon Islands to the Philippines. Gratefully, we never received a death notice from the War Department. That was the good news. He returned home alive but with 40-plus shrapnel scars plus a few pieces remaining.
One of the all-time best good news reports was the end of the only war that we won in that century. The 1945 surrender of Germany followed later by Japan after President Harry S. Truman chose to drop the new atom bombs until the Japanese surrendered. That decision preserved the lives of multiple millions of Japanese and an estimated one million Allied service men as the invasion battles would extend out many years.
A “cancer-free” announcement would be the ultimate good news to one suffering from that demon disease. For more than 25 years, Earlece Humphries Pearce, our first niece, has heard that wonderful good news. "Earlece" combines Earl and Bernice for her unique name. She was almost 3 years old before she met her Daddy.
In the 1940s, many songs were composed that centered upon positive “good news.” One said, "Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, don’t mess with mister in between.”
That philosophy had been such a part of me for so long that it motivated me to challenge the owner of a radio station to permit my employer to sponsor a five-minute “good news-only” broadcast at 6:30 a.m. After much effort, he reported that he could not find enough good news to last five minutes.
That goal would not be satisfied until many years later. The same challenge was made to another station. His finding was the same. Asking him to urge his listeners to provide good news events for the broadcast or play good music until enough arrived. the listeners reacted with a multitude of good news items. So many, that although we only paid for five minutes, the program often ran over 10.
Listeners to other stations testified that they left their local station every morning at 6:30 to be encouraged by listening to our good news program and contribute news to it.
Soon, the local newspaper in that community vowed that, as far as possible, it would emphasize good news with large headlines. Bad news got small headlines mostly on the inside pages. Many of their readers complimented the editor.
Now, at least one TV network ends most news broadcasts with an eagerly awaited good news report.
Announcements of the expected birth of a child is always good news. Over 70 years ago while in National Guard at Fort Polk, La., a postcard was delivered to me while on maneuvers that announced the soon arrival of Tim, our first born. Eight months later, his arrival was “good news” that delighted our family and friends.
More good news of a second child was received 15 months later. She was the most beautiful baby in Rodgers Hospital. The announcements of our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson were good news which was enhanced when they were born healthy.
After the vaccines, many remain COVID- and flu-free? Did you experience chicken pox? Vaccine for shingles is “good news.” After a colonoscopy, the radiologist reports, “No cancer!!!” That’s good news.
God's peace, which is far beyond human understanding, will keep your hearts and minds safe in union with Christ Jesus. In conclusion, my friends, fill your minds with those things that are good and that deserve praise: things that are "true, noble, right, pure, lovely, and honorable.” Phil 4:7-8.
What items of “good news” would make your day?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.