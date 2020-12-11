Very early, I learned to never say “I am bored.” My parents knew of many chores that I was capable of doing.
Everyone had chores to do. If left undone. problems were created for others. One was splitting wood into small sticks to be burned in the wood cook stove then filling the woodbox behind it. If not on time, Mother was frustrated since cooking was delayed.
School was not a choice for me. Since most able-bodied young men were winning WWII, numerous 12-plus-year-old boys dropped out of school as soon as they were strong enough to do productive farm work. At an even earlier age, every child understood that doing their part by working on the farm was beneficial to the family and the war effort. Much to their credit and my long-term benefit, Daddy and Mother refused my request to drop out of school to provide additional farm labor.
A very unique character would show up each spring with a pack on his back. He attested that he came to our farm for two reasons. First, Mother stored huge stacks of newspapers in the smokehouse. She permitted him to take as many as he wished. Although we had two “berry-picker” houses, he chose to unfurl a “pup” tent from his pack and set it up in the woods. For a mattress, he stacked newspapers.
He was a fast voracious reader of those newspapers. I enjoyed sitting by his campfire listening to his travel exploits. In the field, his work was industrious and efficient. Hot or cold, he wore all of the clothes he owned except his old Army jacket. Daddy speculated that the inner clothing just rotted off.
Near the same time every January, a day-work field-hand family consisting of the father, mother and two young children came to our farm. All harvest work was finished on their bosses’ cotton farm at Milligan Ridge. They were near starvation so Mother and Daddy permitted them to “borrow” potatoes from our hilled-out supply. They consumed a lot of potatoes.
Daddy permitted him to sell his half-share of the posts he split from the oak trees in the woods skirting Punkin Branch. Arriving from school, he hired me to lift it and pull the cross-cut saw toward me without cutting, then ride it as he pulled it back to cut the logs, which he would split with a wedge, sledgehammer and sharp double-bladed ax. The muscles on his forearms rippled as he peeled the bark from a log using only one hand. I enjoyed working and visiting with them. They were honest hardworking people who enjoyed farm work.
Since “Mr. Bollweevil” destroyed so much of our previous cotton crop to convince Daddy and Mother to cease growing it, he convinced me to come to Milligan Ridge by telling stories of cotton so plentiful that it would almost fall off the stalk into your sack.
Can you imagine Daddy and Mother permitting this 16-year-old boy to hitchhike 125 miles to Milligan Ridge. Mother filled the old tin suitcase with all the clothes that it would hold and bid me farewell as I walked the half-mile to gravel Highway 157 to catch a ride to Highway 67.
Mother furnished me with two “three-cent” postcards instructing me to mail one upon arrival. Immediately, I posted the first one from Manila since “the Ridge,” as the locals called it, had a country store but no post office. Per her instructions, I posted the second one one week later, assuring them that I was working hard and making “lots of money.”
The cotton was very good but it refused to “fall into my sack.” The first day, I picked 150 pounds while the head of that family picked 250. He blamed the big dew for a later start resulting in his “low production.”
Hitching rides home was scary since I had accumulated $62. Daddy had suggested that I scatter my money about my person. I taped one $20 under my left arm. I put one $20 in my shoe. I put one $20 in the lining of the tin suitcase retaining $2 in my billfold. Gratefully, not one of the five rides I caught charged or robbed me.
Often, Daddy hired Mr. Raney for a field hand. He batched in the old house in the pasture that was equipped with a Franklin stove for heat and cooking and a bed with a straw mattress. At about age 14, I relished working with him since he spewed forth a constant barrage of exciting tales of his hobo exploits.
The harmonica man, Uncle Lonnie Glosson, was Mother’s brother-in-law. Although he could not read music, it was his life. Wayne Raney wrote the music for and joined Uncle Lonnie, the composer of the lyrics and music for “Why Don’t You Haul and Love Me One More Time” that became a top country music hit. Uncle Lonnie testified that the lyrics were inspired by little 3-year-old Sally crawling up in his lap exclaiming, “Daddy, Why don’t you haul and love me one more time.” It was written within minutes.
Before and after that hit, Uncle Lonnie and Aunt Ruth Glosson reared six children by “making the harvest,” gathering ripe fruit up North or out West. He testified that picking fruit was an existence but music was his life. His music extended until his death at age 92.
Every day for over 10 years, he visited Aunt Ruth who was comatose and curled in a fetal position in her nursing home bed. In addition to his “talking” harmonica, he sang to her while playing his guitar. That seemed to soothe her agitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.