While growing up in the 1930s and '40s White County with no internet, no telephone much less cellphones, no electricity, no money, only occasional playmates and both brothers in the Army, by necessity, it required an active and vivid imagination to occupy and entertain myself. Much of the time, I was the only child within one-half-mile. Early on, I learned never to declare “I’m bored.” That always resulted in chores being immediately assigned.
Since White County’s baseball Hall-of-Fame New York Yankees catcher Bill Dickey hunted quail on our farm and gave me my first ball glove, I dreamed of pitching for the Yankees. He is the Dickey in the Dickey-Stephens baseball stadium in North Little Rock. With no one to catch, how was I to hone my pitching skills? In the base of our chimney rested two large rocks that approximated a batter’s strike zone. If the pitch was in the strike zone, the ball rebounded back to me. If not, I was forced to chase it down. A good incentive to throw strikes.
Every youngster dreams of winning a basketball game by sinking a free throw with time expiring. At age 11, I helped Daddy construct a crude basketball goal. We cut and trimmed a cedar tree with the approximate height of a basketball goal. With diggers and a steel bar to break through the sandstone, I was responsible for digging the post hole. In the foothills of the Ozarks, sandstone is everywhere, especially under that spot at the edge of our lawn. That eliminated the need to exercise by lifting weights.
With the goal installed, it was time to scrape the weeds and Dallisgrass from my new court. Finally, after repeated sharpening of my hoe, a 20-inch-by-20-inch area was cleared, making it easier to accurately dribble the basketball. Mine being a dirt court similar to Providence School, the first order of any practice was to retrieve the pebbles that caused dribbles to go astray.
A primary goal was to practice dribbling and shooting free throws. Many happy hours were spent almost daily on that basketball court. Especially, shooting up to 100 free throws per session. Starting at an early age, I had not the strength to push the ball from the free-throw line. Our coach taught me how to bring the ball from the ground up, a method that I used until graduating. I was teased about shooting that way.
At age 13, Coach Yingling entered me into the free-throw contest at the South’s Most Spectacular Tournament for White County girls basketball in the new Griffithville gym. Boys and girls of all ages competed. I won second place by making 17 out of 20. Some old girl won with 19. I treasured the trophy. It was plastic about 3 inches tall.
Mumble-peg competition could start at any time and place. It was played by cowboys after a full day of wrestling calves to the ground for branding. It was played by soldiers during a lull in battle. By age 10, most boys and some girls owned a jack knife that they carried at all times. A jack knife had multiple uses. One was defending yourself. Gratefully, I was never forced to do so.
Mumble peg gets its name from a stick driven into the ground that the loser pulls up with his teeth while mumbling “I lost. I lost.” Rules were made up as the game progressed. From almost any position, the object was to flip the open jack knife, resulting in the point sticking in the ground.
To ascertain the first flipper, two players flipped until one failed to duplicate the maneuver. The successful player announced the rules for the first flip. If the other competitor matched it, he announced the rules for the next flip. It was amazing how many variations that were invented. When one player defeated the other three times, he was declared winner and the next game began.
With very limited resources, country boys resorted to utilizing available resources to create games. Corn-cob fights were a regular source of entertainment for boys as their parents fellowshipped after church. Corn cobs were thrown at your opponents as they dodged in and out of the barn area. Manure was a natural hazard since falling rendered you stinky.
Most farms were plowed by a team of animals that were energized by corn. Most animals cleanly removed the corn from the cob, leaving a near-lethal weapon to throw at your opponent, especially if it was wet. It was not unusual for a wet one to remove part of your scalp if it hit just right. A limited supply made it necessary to become a target as the cob that missed was retrieved for the next throw.
The object of the game was to be declared the winner only when you hit your opponent three consecutive times before he hit you.
Horseshoes was played with real ones, not the huge store-bought kind. That increased the difficulty of making a ringer. Most games were decided by closeness to the stob. Mr. Latta Brunson, the local blacksmith, was the source for worn-out shoes. Not having steel rods to drive into the ground, we cut and trimmed hickory tree limbs.
Pitching washers was less expensive than horseshoes. Only two washers were required for each competitor to pitch at two holes dug in the ground. The washers were of various sizes that were borrowed temporarily from unused farm equipment. Nothing was scored for close. The washer had to go into the hole.
Not for me, but for most boys and some girls, shooting marbles was another relatively cheap entertainment. All that was needed was a smooth, level grass-free plot of ground upon which a rough 36-inch circle was drawn. Each shooter dropped up to six marbles near the center of the circle. The number of players was unlimited but usually two or three participated. The object was to shoot your taw with enough velocity to knock marbles out of the ring. The shooter continued until he failed.
Most good shooters wanted to pay keepsies. My lack of ability soon quickly eliminated my supply of marbles, therefore I would only play funsies. Since my playmates were so distant, I played against myself. “I” shot with one taw and “myself” shot with another taw and “me” shot with another taw.
