Although I rode a horse with a limber hickory limb shaking sacks of DDT on the growing cotton leaves, boll weevils decimated our 1948 4-acre government allotment. Mother and Daddy chose to cease trying to farm cotton.

The previous year, they were forced to buy 150 pounds of seed cotton from our neighbor, Mr. Harrison, to add to every boll that we had harvested and stored in the shotgun house. That resulted in barely enough to gin a “light” 475-pound bale when bales usually weighed over 500 pounds. 

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

