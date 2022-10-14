Although I rode a horse with a limber hickory limb shaking sacks of DDT on the growing cotton leaves, boll weevils decimated our 1948 4-acre government allotment. Mother and Daddy chose to cease trying to farm cotton.
The previous year, they were forced to buy 150 pounds of seed cotton from our neighbor, Mr. Harrison, to add to every boll that we had harvested and stored in the shotgun house. That resulted in barely enough to gin a “light” 475-pound bale when bales usually weighed over 500 pounds.
Many years later, my doctor advised that some of that breathed DDT continues floating around in my bloodstream.
Since we had none to chop, Mother and I hired out to neighbors to help chop their cotton. To “chop” cotton meant to thin the plants to about 6 inches and remove the crabgrass.
When I was 12, Mother and I hired out to chop cotton for Mr. Eulis Smith. I was paid $2 per day but Mother got $3. The first day, I hoed more than most of the adults. At the end of the day, I reminded Mr. Smith but he called me a whining “baby.”
While walking 1.5 miles home, I griped that Mr. Smith was not fair. Mother urged me to work harder to prove to him that I was earning adult wages. I asked, “How can I do that?” She suggested that I take extra sharpened hoes to the field the next day.
That night, I sharpened three hoes to carry to the field. As each worker finished two rows, a round, they paused long enough to drink water and sharpen their hoes since they became dull from banging on the hidden small rocks that are prevalent in the Ozark foothill soil. While the others sharpened, I began hoeing with my pre-sharpened hoe, resulting in getting far ahead of the adults.
I made it a point to help Mr. Smith complete his row at the end of each round. Mother was right. At the end of that day, Mr. Smith paid me $3, adult wages, without saying a word. That extra dollar made me feel 9 feet tall.
After ceasing cotton in 1948, Mother and I hired out to pick for friends and neighbors during the “cotton-picking school vacation.” School terms were set according to the need for children to help with the harvest of crops. School started during the terrible heat of late July or early August then “let out” 30 days for the cotton harvest. By my senior year, the state Education Department had slowly reduced it to two weeks, subsequently eliminating it.
Mother inquired of neighbors to ascertain who had the best cotton then offered our services. Mother’s instructions prohibited putting any leaves or burrs in our sacks. That resulted in beautiful cotton but we could not pick as much as others who did not “gin” it.
Mother always exceeded my production. The cotton in the sack was clean but that process was extremely slow, especially for me. She allowed that I had five thumbs on each hand.
Mother and I often hired out to neighbors to pick cotton. We especially enjoyed picking for Mr. Hicks although his Little Red farm was 10 miles away. There, I first approached 200 pounds in one day. His river bank land was far richer than our rocky hill soil. The only downside was getting up at 4 a.m. to walk the half-mile to the school pickup point for the 10-mile ride.
Later, I hired out to help our neighbor, Roy Bell, pick his cotton. He had good cotton but all I could pluck in one day was 125 pounds. I picked one row while he picked two. He insisted that I break Mother’s rule by teaching me how to “get” cotton, resulting in my first 200-pound day that paid $3. His rule was, “If it comes off the stalk, put it in the sack, the gin is designed to separate the seed and the trash.”
Most pick sacks were 9-inch long with reinforcement on the part that was touching the ground. When filled, it could hold more than 50 pounds. It was draped over our shoulder to be carried to the wagon to be weighed then dumped and tramped.
Can you conceive of permitting a 16-year-old boy to hitchhike over 100 miles to Milligan Ridge in the Mississippi Delta near Monette, Ark., to pick cotton during the two-week school vacation?
For years, a field-hand family came to our farm in February, after all harvest work was completed on their bosses' cotton farm. Daddy would permit him to sell his share of the posts cut from the oak trees in the woods skirting Punkin Branch, the stream that traversed the half-mile length of our 80 acres.
When I got home from school, he would hire me to pull the cross-cut saw to cut the logs, which he would split with a wedge and sledgehammer and two-blade ax. He was one of the strongest men I have known. The muscles on his forearms rippled as he peeled the bark from a log with ax in one hand.
He convinced me to come to Milligan Ridge with stories of cotton so plentiful that it would almost fall off the stalk into the cotton sack.
Mother filled the old tin suitcase with all the clothes she could put in it and bid me farewell as I walked to gravel Highway 157 a half-mile away to catch a ride to Highway 67, the main highway from Dallas to St. Louis. I was lucky to catch a farmer going to Bald Knob, which had only one stoplight, an excellent place for travelers to observe a skinny 16-year-old with his suitcase thumbing a ride.
As luck would have it, an empty 2-ton truck with three people in the cab offered me a ride in the back all the way to Jonesboro. Subsequent rides finally took me to the cotton farm about 125 miles from home. We had written them that I could be expected that Saturday.
The farm owner was a friendly child of God who worshiped at Milligan Ridge Baptist Church on Sunday. Enjoyable worship was very similar to Providence Missionary Baptist Church at home.
I was eager for cotton-picking school vacation. I was permitted to “manage” my earnings. After shopping for new shoes, winter clothing and basketball sneakers, I put the remainder in my checking account. Surely the bank thought about closing my account after posting and counting my $1 checks.
