(This is the final in a two-part series.)

The heat was abated somewhat by multiple trees, snow cones and the circular swing at the Judsonia Picnic. The swing was powered by a mule that pulled it round and round. When the mule got tired, the owner replaced him. At a nickel per ride, my quarter was soon dissipated. Waiting impatiently for it to stop, everyone tried to gain the outside of each three-person seat because it moved at the top speed.

Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.

