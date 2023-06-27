(This is the final in a two-part series.)
The heat was abated somewhat by multiple trees, snow cones and the circular swing at the Judsonia Picnic. The swing was powered by a mule that pulled it round and round. When the mule got tired, the owner replaced him. At a nickel per ride, my quarter was soon dissipated. Waiting impatiently for it to stop, everyone tried to gain the outside of each three-person seat because it moved at the top speed.
Lemonade was sold for a nickel from a 30-gallon wood barrel. It was sponsored by the chamber of commerce led by Daddy’s WWI Army buddy, Loren Wagner. Later in the day, Daddy joked with him by accusing him of beginning the day with one dozen lemons then adding water until the lemon taste was gone. For those that could not afford lemonade, similar barrels of water were placed about the park. A wooden spigot delivered cold, then cool, then warm water to satisfy thirsty picknickers. Most everyone drank from tin cups that were attached by a 3-foot-long string.
To this eager student of American history, campaign speeches by politicians that were “stumping” for election delivered loud and fiery oratory from a literal 3-foot lightning-damaged stump that the Judsonia leaders had required the logger to retain.
During World War II, it seemed that they were always introduced by County Judge Barney Hartsell (1943-46). Later. County Judge Floyd Bradberry (1947-56) did the honors.
Since Arkansas was a one-party state, winning the Democratic primary was tantamount to election.
One fascinating politician was soon-to-be Gov.Sidney McMath. He came upon the Arkansas political scene as a leader of the “GI revolt” in Hot Springs and Garland County. He first office was as prosecuting attorney. He prosecuted the pro-gambling, pro-gangster 20-year political boss Leo McLaughlin, who was acquitted.
As a candidate for governor, in 1948, McMath delivered an inspiring speech from the stump. The GIs who survived WWII cheered loudly following each declaration of what was wrong with Arkansas and how he would fix it. He was elected.
Listening to the charismatic oratory of U.S. Sen. John L. McClelland (1942-77) for 30 minutes was a thrill. Daddy said that the senator could “hold a crowd in the palm of his hand.” Later in his tenure, although I opposed him and supported David Pryor, I found that to be true, especially the year that he defeated eventual Sen. Pryor by devastating him in their televised debate.
It was interesting to listen to our own Wilbur D. Mills, serving as county judge for 1935-39, when he was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives where he served from 1939-77. Serving as the longtime chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, he became the second most powerful man in Washington, exceeded only by the then current president. Most fascinating to a teenaged farm boy was following him through the large crowd to watch him connect with every person who greeted him. He had the uncanny ability to remember details about a voter after only a brief encounter many years before.
Many other notable politicians campaigned from that famous stump. The voters listened intently primarily because that was their best opportunity to hear them speak and answer questions. The question-and-answer session caused waiting politicians to chaff at being delayed.
Guy Humphries, a native of Providence, is retired from banking and real estate. He can be contacted by emailing guy013@centurytel.net or on Facebook.
